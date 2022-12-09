EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with the World Cup in full swing, the tournament hype has taken over the SBC. League football has been put on hold, with international matchups taking center stage, so EA Sports' had to adapt to this iconic SBC to accommodate these much-anticipated fixtures.

The first set of knockout games of the tournament recently reached their conclusion, and with the quarter-finals about to begin, excitement is higher than ever amongst the community.

EA Sports has capitalized on this hype by featuring these games in the latest World Cup Marquee Matchups while delivering regular weekly content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The quarter-final clashes of the ongoing World Cup constitute Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups have been an integral part of Ultimate Team since their inception, offering FUT fans the opportunity to obtain pack rewards every week.

This SBC is aimed at depicting some of the most anticipated upcoming clashes in the world of football, and with the World Cup heating up, these international matches have stolen the limelight.

How to complete World Cup Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to complete the SBC:

Croatia vs Brazil

Croatia or Brazil players: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum five

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 70

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

Netherlands vs Argentina

Netherlands or Argentina players: Minimum one

Nations: Minimum three

Gold players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 72

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Morocco vs Portugal

Number of players from Portugal or Morocco: Minimum one

Leagues: Minimum three

Players from the same club: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum five

Team Rating: Minimum 74

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

England vs France

Number of players from England or France: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum four

Players from the same nation: Minimum five

Rare players: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 76

Team Chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins and rewards gamers with a Premium Gold Players Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The overall cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins, with the group reward being a Premium Gold Players pack, which has a value of around 25,000 FUT coins in the Ultimate Team store.

While this is an underwhelming reward compared to the usual standards of Marquee Matchups, it is still a worthwhile SBC because the individual segments also provide pack rewards.

With the upcoming World Cup Phenoms promo, gamers will be eager for any opportunity to obtain pack rewards and test their luck. If leaks are to be believed, the promo will feature some incredibly overpowered cards that will be amazing additions to any FUT squad, making this SBC an even more enticing proposition.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes