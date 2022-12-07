FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Poland SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

France might have eliminated Poland in the round of 16, but EA has released the latest World Cup challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate team for those looking for a single-task squad-building challenge.

Utility challenges such as these are well received by players because they offer substantial rewards for a pretty low cost. With Path to Glory, ICON series, and World Cup cards still in the pool, they can also get their hands on some unique cards by exchanging a single squad.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA 🏟️



The second drop of FIFA World Cup ICONs is available now in More iconic footballers who were at the top of their craft when the stakes were the highest ⚔️🏟️The second drop of FIFA World Cup ICONs is available now in #FUT in #FIFA23 More iconic footballers who were at the top of their craft when the stakes were the highest ⚔️⚽🏟️The second drop of FIFA World Cup ICONs is available now in #FUT in #FIFA23 https://t.co/QFgLNbwvf1

Single-task SBCs are normally not too much of a challenge, but the Poland World Cup Challenge appears to be more expensive than the previous ones in the series. Here's a quick and easy guide to completing the new challenge as optimally as possible.

The FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Poland can be a profitable SBC to complete for FUT players

Squad Building Challenges such as these are simple, with only one task to complete the whole group. Here are the requirements FIFA 23 players must follow to build the squad necessary to complete the challenge.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Poland requirements

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of players from Poland in the squad: Minimum of 1

First Owned players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Number of leagues in the squad: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 9

Squad Rating: Minimum of 80

Chemistry Points required: 31

Rewards: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 12,000 - 15,000 FUT Coins across all platforms.

Analysis

Building a full squad from scratch that meets all the criteria might be as expensive as 15,000 FUT considering the current in-game transfer market rates. Therefore, players should try using as much fodder as possible to mitigate the cost.

In any case, they must use a minimum of two first-owned players anyway. Meaning they have to use at least two cards that have not been bought from the market but have been obtained from opening packs.

Casual FIFA 23 players might feel intimidated by the long list of requirements and the high chemistry-point conditions. Moreover, the squad that needs to be submitted must contain a large number of rare cards. However, it shouldn't take much effort to find suitable player items from the market to fill the positions.

The World Cup-themed SBC requires at least one Polish player in the squad while also restricting the minimum amount of leagues represented in it. The squad also needs to have a rating of at least 80, therefore, the majority of cards will end up being gold despite no restrictions on card quality.

That said, the rating requirement is low enough for players to easily look for such acquisitions from the transfer market without spending an exorbitant amount. The 31 chemistry rating might be a lot to ask for, but the rewards are also quite good for the effort needed.

The Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack is a worthwhile pack for those looking to add some much-needed player cards to their FIFA 23 Ultimate team. If players can mitigate the cost of the SBC by a few thousand coins, the World Cup Challenge Poland is recommended for almost any FUT enthusiast.

