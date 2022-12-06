EA Sports has reintroduced the fan-favorite 87+ Base or Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The SBC was released for the first time last week and instantly became a massive success with FUT enthusiasts, as gamers flocked to Ultimate Team to complete the SBC. The SBC has been re-released with slight modifications, leaving fans eager to know how to get their hands on this pack.

Icons are by far the most coveted cards as they represent legendary footballers at various stages of their fabled careers, and offer unique chemistry perks in addition to their impressive in-game abilities. Although the chemistry system has been overhauled in FIFA 23, Icons have retained their appeal with the fanbase, making the latest SBC an enticing proposition.

The 87+ Base or Mid Icon SBC offers fans the opportunity to obtain overpowered cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the release of World Cup Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the emphasis has somewhat shifted away from the Base and Mid versions of these legendary footballers. However, the release of the 87+ Base or Mid Icon SBC last week brought these versions back into the limelight, especially with their Prime versions yet to be released in-game.

How to complete the 87+ Base or Mid Icon SBC?

The SBC has had slight modifications compared to its previous release, as it can be completed once every four days This means that fans can obtain the pack twice over the course of its six-day duration. While this is a downgrade compared to the previous release when it could be completed thrice, it still offers fans the opportunity to obtain some of the most expensive meta cards in FIFA 23.

The SBC consists of three individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each of the segments:

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum 1

Squad rating: Minimum 83

85-rated Squad

Team rating: Minimum 85

87-rated Squad

Team rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

The total expected cost of the SBC is estimated to be around 270,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Which are the best cards available in this SBC pack?

The pack comprises some of the most coveted cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of:

Pele: 91/95

Ronaldo Nazario: 90/94

Zinedine Zidane: 91/94

Ference Puskas: 89/92

Garrincha: 90/92

Paulo Maldini: 88/92

Ronaldinho: 89/91

Eusebio: 89/91

Johan Cruyff: 89/91

Ruud Gullit: 90

Jairzinho: 88/90

Patrick Vieira: 88

The rating threshold eliminates a lot of undesirable cards from this SBC pack, including inferior versions of Icons like Ruud Gullit and Patrick Vieira.

Is it worth completing this SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC comes at a hefty price tag of around 270,000 FUT coins, which is a significant investment for even the most seasoned FUT veterans. The pack contains a blend of some of the most desirable cards in the game mixed with some unusable versions. However, this is as good a chance as any for fans to test their luck and try to obtain an elite-tier Icon in FIFA 23.

