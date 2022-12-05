FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Brazil SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The World Cup knockout stages are well underway, and EA has just released the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Brazil Squad Building Challenge. This will allow players to obtain a nice player pack to add some potentially valuable cards to their FUT squad without spending too much effort or coins.

Single-task SBCs such as these are pretty valuable for players who need cards but do not have a lot of fodder. The new low-cost challenge will give them a chance to pack an item from one of the ongoing promo series such as the World Cup Stories or the new Icon series cards.

Despite losing their last group stage match to Cameroon, Brazil finished at the top of their group and will face South Korea on December 5. Players have two days to complete the World Cup Challenge Brazil SBC in FIFA 23. Considering they have to exchange a fairly low-rated squad, gamers who play the title regularly should have little difficulty wrapping up the challenge. Here's a guide to completing the new SBC as optimally as possible.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Brazil is a quick SBC to complete for some easy rewards

These types of Squad Building Challenges are easy to tackle because they have few restrictions but offer solid rewards. Players looking to complete it will have a chance to liberally use a wide range of fodder. The requirements that must be met to get the rewards this SBC has to offer are listed below:

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of players from Brazil in the squad: Minimum of 1

Clubs in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of players from the same league: Minimum of 5

Quality of cards in the squad: Minimum 1 rare card.

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Chemistry Points required: 22

Rewards: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 4,000-5,000 FUT coins across all platforms

The SBC is fairly cheap with the cost of creating a squad from scratch that matches all the criteria being somewhere around 4,500 FUT coins, according to the current FIFA 23 transfer market rates. Of course, you will be able to use a wide range of fodder to further lower that already meager amount.

The low squad-rating requirement of 75 means a lot of Silver cards may be used to keep the cost down, and a rare card should ideally be one of them to ensure minimal wastage of resources. The Chemistry Point criteria of 22 might seem high, but considering the cheap price of the cards needed in the team, you should have no problem buying some cheap players on the market to fill in the gaps.

While more complex SBCs might yield better rewards, the World Cup Challenge Brazil gives players a Prime Electrum Players Pack, which is quite a nice offering for those looking to expand their FIFA 23 squads. The item has six cards of each quality: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. While the potential to get extraordinary cards might be low with this SBC, you should not forego this chance to get some valuable fodder for upcoming challenges.

