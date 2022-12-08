FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Senegal SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the Quarter-finals of the soccer tournament fast approaching, EA has dropped the FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Senegal Squad Building Challenge, a simple SBC aimed at players looking to exchange a moderately rated team for some easy rewards.

Single-task challenges such as these are generally appreciated by most players because of their cost-to-reward ratio. Lucky players can also get some rare cards from ongoing promos such as the World Cup Stories and Mid Icon series from completing the World Cup Challenge Senegal.

While the team put up a good fight, England eliminated them in the round of 16 with a score of three goals to zero. The challenge commemorating their World Cup campaign is quite easy to complete. Here's a guide with optimal ways to wrap up the SBC.

World Cup Challenge Senegal is a quick and easy SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Squad Building Challenges such as these are simple, with only one task to complete for the whole group. Even more casual players can meet its conditions with relative ease as they are pretty humble. Here are the requirements FIFA 23 gamers must follow to build the squad necessary to complete the challenge:

Nationalities required in the squad: Minimum of 5

Players from the same in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 70

Chemistry Points required: 15

Number of players in the squad: 11

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000-4,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC cost analysis and tips

Unlike its preceding challenge in the series, building a squad from scratch that matches all the requirements listed earlier is only going to cost around 3,500 coins according to current in-game market rates. Of course, that number will be significantly lower if one uses lots of fodder.

With recurring World Cup Challenges coming out almost every day, most regular players should have enough disposable cards to use for inclusions such as this SBC. Alternatively, they can wait a bit to see if the Squad Building Challenge's price drops further, considering players have two more days to complete the Senegal SBC.

While the long list of requirements might intimidate some FIFA 23 beginners, most of them are quite liniment and do not make the SBC very hard. By mandating the use of cards from five different nations, gamers are encouraged to use a wide variety of cards for the challenge.

The relatively low squad-rating requirement also allows individuals to choose from a wide selection of player items on the market to fill in any holes left after using fodders. That said, the required Gold cards should ideally be fodder to reduce the cost of building the squad for the SBC.

The rewards for completing smaller challenges are usually not a lot, and the FIFA 23 World Cup Senegal Challenge is no different. It will only offer gamers a Small Gold Players pack. While this is not that bad, considering the low cost of the Squad Building Challenge, players are recommended to attempt the new inclusion only if they have eligible fodder to lower its cost.

