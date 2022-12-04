5 best FIFA 23 World Cup Stories cards to use in Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released the World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which celebrates the contributions of some of the tournament's best performers.

The promo roster features some of the most recognizable names in the world of football, who have received impressive cards in Ultimate Team. However, with so many new special versions being added to the game every week, fans are likely wondering which cards are the best ones to add to their FUT squads.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and 3 other overpowered World Cup Stories cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is the headlining card for the World Cup Stories promo. With an incredible overall rating of 92, it is easy to see why.

The Dutchman has been a rock in his national team's defense, forming an impenetrable backline alongside the likes of Nathan Ake and Jurien Timber. His defensive contributions in the group stage have earned him a spot on this roster.

Van Dijk's base gold version was already among the most overpowered defenders in FIFA 23, especially in the lengthy meta. Despite suffering slightly due to the meta shift, he is back to his usual best with his latest promo card. His domineering physical presence has been captured perfectly on the virtual pitch, as he is almost impossible to get past in-game.

2) Marcus Rashford

Despite not being among the highest-rated cards in the World Cup Stories promo, Marcus Rashford is easily one of the most impressive. This is reflected in his price, as the Manchester United and England forward goes for a hefty sum of 1.2 million coins in the FUT transfer market.

Rashford is a crucial aspect of the English attacking lineup, bursting down the wings with rapid pace and unleashing lethal shots from all angles. His abilities have been replicated accurately in FIFA 23, as he possesses impressive attributes and adheres strongly to the current pace meta of the game. He has also received a weak foot boost on his latest special card.

3) Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio was touted as the next big thing in the world of football during the early days of his career at Real Madrid. Although he is yet to reach his peak as a footballer, the 26-year-old is beginning to deliver on the hype. His contributions towards Spain's efforts in the group stage helped them qualify for the next round and earned him his first special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Asensio is not usually considered a viable card in FIFA 23, but with his World Cup Stories version, he has received significant upgrades in all the right areas. The 89-rated card displays impressive pace, dribbling, shooting, and passing stats, making him a capable winger in the game's current meta.

4) Bruno Fernandes

Despite their loss in the final game of the group stage, Portugal have been a force to be reckoned with so far. They have been efficient in all aspects of the beautiful game, with Bruno Fernandes being the most influential player in their starting 11. The Manchester United midfielder has four goal contributions in just two games, making him the nation's best performer by far.

His World Cup Stories card in FIFA 23 encapsulates his style of play accurately, as he possesses well-rounded stats and is best deployed as a creative box-to-box midfielder. The 90-rated card has impressive shooting, dribbling, and passing stats, along with decent pace, defending, and physicality.

5) Richarlison

Brazil are among the favorites to win the World Cup, and their performances so far have been a testament to their abilities. The South American giants have put on a brilliant display in the group stage, with Richarlison scoring a 'Goal of the Tournament' contender in their very first game.

World Cup Stories Richarlison has received a significant upgrade over his Ones to Watch version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He is rated 88 overall and possesses all the attributes needed to be a lethal marksman in the meta of the game. His pace, shooting, and dribbling abilities, combined with the coveted five-star weak foot, make him a formidable card in FIFA 23.

