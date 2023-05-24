FIFA 23 Portland Timbers Showdown SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a unique twist for the upcoming MLS clash between Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders. Both Showdown SBCs offer two players each, with Diego Chara and Yimmi Chara representing the Timbers against the Seattle duo of Alex and Cristian Roldan.

The idea of two brothers teaming up to represent their team against an opposing duo of brothers is rather unique. EA Sports has done justice to this theme by releasing two separate Showdown SBC sets for players to unlock, with the Portland Timbers Showdown SBC offering both Yimmi and Diego Chara upon completion.

The Portland Timbers Showdown SBC contains two overpowered MLS cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the MLS Team of the Season roster live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, it is a fitting time for the latest Showdown SBC to be released in FUT. The Colombian duo of Yimmi and Diego Chara have received impressive boosted cards that can be further upgraded based on the result of their game against Seattle Sounders.

What do the cards look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Colombian duo possesses identical overall ratings for their base gold cards in FUT 23, and their Showdown versions are also similarly rated.

Diego Chara is an 89-rated defensive midfielder with the following stats:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 78

Defending: 87

Passing: 83

Physicality: 89

Meanwhile, Yimmi Chara is an 89-rated central attacking midfielder with these attributes:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 87

Defending: 58

Passing: 85

Physicality: 80

How to complete the Portland Timbers Showdown SBC

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its own unique stipulations and rewards. Both segments represent the two brothers, offering special upgradable versions of the Colombians upon completion. Below are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements;

Diego Chara

Players with a minimum OVR of 84: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Yimmi Chara

Players with a minimum OVR of 85: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

The overall expected cost of both SBCs is around 55,000 FUT coins, primarily driven by the second segment requiring 85-rated fodder cards that fetch a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

While the price might seem steep for two Colombian players from the MLS, it is not unreasonable considering the caliber of cards on offer. The two 89-rated Showdown versions can receive further upgrades depending on the result of the game between Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, making the SBC an enticing proposition.

Players can bring down the cost of the SBC by using untradeable assets from their clubs. With players like Lorenzo Insigne and Giorgio Chiellini up for grabs through objectives and SBCs, it is easy to accommodate MLS players into a FUT squad.

