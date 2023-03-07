Cheapest 85-rated players to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (March 2023)

With an increasing number of SBCs being released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the demand for high-rated fodder cards is on the rise. Gamers are always on the lookout for bargains and cheap deals in the FIFA 23 transfer market, hoping to obtain cards with high OVR for low prices. In such an environment, the prices of 85-rated players are often in flux due to varying levels of demand.

The ongoing Fantasy FUT promo has introduced a host of new SBCs that offer special players and enticing packs. This has had a significant impact on the state of the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Note: The prices of these cards are based on the current value in the transfer market and are subject to change over time.

85-rated cards are not too expensive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

While 85-rated cards are not as expensive as the 87-rated or 88-rated versions, they are always in demand as they can be submitted in a wide variety of SBCs.

When it comes to SBC fodder, the player pool consists of mostly base gold variants that have lost their relevance due to the evolving meta of the game.

What are the cheapest 85-rated base gold cards in FIFA 23?

With EA Sports revealing a plethora of new promos and special cards in Ultimate Team, the power curve is never stagnant and renders older cards obsolete. While many 85-rated gold cards are considered overpowered in the meta of FIFA 23 at the beginning of the game, they have now been relegated to fodder status due to their underwhelming attributes.

Here are the cheapest 85-rated base gold cards:

Nabil Fekir

Memphis Depay

Niklas Sule

Jorginho

Yannick Carrasco

Sergio Busquets

Paul Pogba

Patrik Schick

Marco Reus

Diogo Jota

Filip Kostic

Iago Aspas

Gerard Moreno

Marcos Acuna

Jordi Alba

Serge Gnabry

Theo Hernandez

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

These players span across different leagues and nationalities, giving gamers plenty of choices to obtain chemistry in their SBC squad.

Which are the cheapest 85-rated special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While special promo cards often receive significant boosts to their stats, some of them are underwhelming compared to their peers and are often considered fodder.

Listed below are 85-rated special cards that are only viable for use in SBCs due to their lackluster attributes:

Florian Wirtz (Man of the Match)

Steven Bergwijn (Ones to Watch)

Lars Ricken (FUT Hero)

Tim Cahill (FUT Hero)

Florian Lejeune (Team of the Week)

Pedro Porro (Team of the Week)

Alex Remiro (Team of the Week)

Enner Valencia (Team of the Week)

Francesco Acerbi (Team of the Week)

Julian Brandt (Team of the Week)

Malik Tillman (Future Stars)

Jonathan Burkadt (Future Stars)

Lucas Ocampos (Man of the Match)

There are also 85-rated cheap special cards that are viable in the current meta of the game, especially for beginner squads.

There have been plenty of promos so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and several 'cheap beasts' have gone under the radar as they are not as meta as their more expensive peers. Listed below are some of them:

Clint Dempsey (FUT Hero)

Fran Garcia (Future Stars)

Micky van de Ven (Future Stars)

Reinildo (Team of the Week)

Tuta (Road to the Final)

Rafa (FUT Centurions)

Hernani (Winter Wildcards)

Daniele Verde (Winter Wildcards)

These are excellent options for budget squads in Ultimate Team, as they are still viable in their respective positions and can play in various meta formations.

