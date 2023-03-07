The latest daily Squad Building Challenge (SBC) of the Fantasy FUT promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering some of the best rewards. The SBC is titled 'The 12th Man', a term commonly used for hardcore football fans who support their clubs through thick and thin.

With the ongoing promo focusing closely on real-life football matches, this is a fitting name for the most enticing SBC yet.

The Fantasy FUT promo introduces a new and refreshing way of incorporating the results of real-life football fixtures with FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These special cards receive upgrades based on the team's performance, as well as the contributions of individual players. With such overpowered and exciting cards up for grabs, players will be eager to open as many packs as possible.

The 12th Man SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Daily SBCs have been a recurring theme in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These challenges are integral to every FUT promo, providing players with fresh content every day. Not only is this an effective way for EA Sports to keep players engaged, but it also offers enticing packs that allow them to get their hands on coveted special cards in FUT.

How to complete The 12th Man SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The challenge consists of a single squad that must be submitted in exchange for the rewards on offer. These are the stipulations specified in the requirements of the SBC:

Clubs: Maximum four

Players from the same league: Maximum four in your starting 11

Players from the same country/region: Minimum three in your starting 11

Rare players: Minimum five in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Total chemistry: Minimum 31

The expected overall cost to complete the SBC is around 10,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the relatively high squad rating threshold. Gold cards with an OVR of over 80 are more expensive than low-rated fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market, which is evident in the cost of the Squad Building Challenge. The reward for completing the SBC is an untradeable Rare Mega Pack.

Is it worth completing The 12th Man SBC?

The group reward offered by the Squad Building Challenge is a Rare Mega Pack, which has a value of 55,000 coins in the FUT Store. Despite the untradeable nature of the pack, this is an absolute bargain compared to the cost of completing the SBC.

Lucky players might even bag one of the coveted Fantasy FUT cards from this pack, which will be an incredible addition to any squad due to their dynamic nature. These cards can be upgraded over time, making them valuable assets in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Most FUT veterans already have untradeable fodder in their FUT clubs to complete the SBC for negligible costs, especially with the recently concluded FUT Champions Weekend League offering high-rated rewards. This makes The 12th Man SBC an even more enticing proposition.

