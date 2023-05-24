FIFA 23 Prime Icon Thierry Henry SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Keeping the trend of daily Icon SBCs alive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Prime Icon Thierry Henry SBC. The French striker is renowned for being a legend with Arsenal during his peak, but his stint at FC Barcelona also makes him a La Liga legend. That said, La Liga Team of the Season features some impressive cards with high overall ratings and attributes.

In addition to players released as part of the main TOTS roster, EA Sports has also released daily Icon SBCs for gamers to grind, with Thierry Henry being the latest inclusion. The legendary striker possesses an incredible Prime Icon version that players will be eager to add to their squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Prime Icon Thierry Henry is the latest Icon SBC to be released during La Liga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Thierry Henry has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the sport during his time with Arsenal and FC Barcelona. While his stint with the latter was rather short-lived, his reputation and storied career qualify him as a La Liga legend. It also earns him a spot alongside the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Koeman as an Icon SBC during La Liga TOTS.

His 93-rated Prime Icon iteration is incredibly overpowered due to his pace, shooting, and domineering physical presence in FIFA 23. While his virtual depiction does not do justice to his dribbling abilities, his card is still a top-tier attacker in the game's current meta.

How to unlock Prime Icon Thierry Henry in Ultimate Team

The SBC to obtain the former FC Barcelona attacker comprises seven segments, each with their own unique stipulations and pack rewards. Below are the requirements of the various segments:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly eleven in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly Gold

Gunners

Arsenal players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Blaugrana

FC Barcelona players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

League Finesse

La Liga Santander players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 390,000 FUT Coins, around the cost of Prime Icon Thierry Henry in the FIFA 23 transfer market. Players can further bring down the price of the SBC by crafting fodder using the Premium La Liga Upgrade SBC and recycling their untradeables over time.

Poll : 0 votes