FIFA 23 Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC is now available to attempt in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This is the first instance of a Squad Building Challenge offering a promo item. Most special cards can be found in packs, but the odds of getting them that way are low. Instead, you can complete this new SBC to guarantee yourself a unique item for your squad.

You’ll have to complete the Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC before it expires, however. The first step will be to get an estimate of how many coins you'll need to spend on fodder. This will help you decide if the challenge is worth attempting. The easiest way to determine how much the Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC will cost to complete is to go through its tasks associated with it.

FIFA 23 players can get a defensive rock by completing the Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple in this SBC, despite its rewards being quite impressive. While you’ll have to complete five tasks in this one, some other Icon card challenges have seen more difficult-to-meet requirements.

Born Legend

· Exactly 11 players: Rare

· Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

· Exactly 11 players: Rare

· Player quality: Exactly Silver

Keano

· Min. 1 player from Manchester Utd

· Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team rating: 84

League Legend

· Min. 1 player from Premier League

· Min. Team rating: 86

Top Notch

· Min. 1 player: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team rating: 88

Each task will require 11 cards, and the Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC could cost about 450,000 FUT coins to complete. You can reduce this price using fodder already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you’re short of such items, you can add more by completing different resource-item challenges. Some are also repeatable, so you can complete them as many times as you want. The Roy Keane Trophy Titans SBC is live till July 7, 2023, so another great option to get fodder is to grind various FIFA 23 game modes.

Squad Battles, FUT Playoffs, and Division Rivals reward weekly packs you can open to find more fodder in FIFA 23. This is the most effective way to increase your card collection without spending coins.

After completing the new SBC, you’ll unlock a 93-rated Icon card. With 93 Defense and 93 Physicality, it’s a perfect option for a defensive-minded CM. Since it’s an Icon card, it will also contribute more towards your team's chemistry. The 88 Passing and 89 Dribbling are more than decent enough in FIFA 23. However, the 74 Shooting and 83 Pace require boosts, which can be accomplished with the help of a suitable chemistry style.

