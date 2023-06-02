FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS Season Swaps - How to complete, free rewards, and more

The Serie A TOTS Season Swaps went live in FIFA 23 ahead of the upcoming promo, and it includes a host of activities that could greatly benefit players. By completing all the tasks in the new set, players can earn exciting rewards for their respective squads. Moreover, every task they complete contributes to fulfilling the progress bar of the TOTS Season Swaps program.

With so much at stake, it is important for you to complete all the tasks as quickly as possible. Most of them are quite basic, but strategizing the potential solutions will help minimize the grind.

Let's take a look at all the individual tasks in the FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS Season Swaps.

Ways to complete the Serie A TOTS Season Swaps in FIFA 23

The released Serie A TOTS Season Swaps objective set has seven individual tasks. It doesn't matter in which order you complete them as long as they are finished before the stipulated time is over. Here are all the seven tasks and their attached conditions:

Win 8: Win eight games

Play 15: Play 15 games in any mode

TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC: Complete the TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC [XP] once.

Marquee Matchups SBC: Complete any two Challenges in the Marquee Matchups [XP] SBC releasing on June 1.

Serie A Moments: Earn 5 Stars in the Moments Game Mode. Serie A TOTS Moments is releasing on June 2.

TOTS Swap Challenge 8: Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 8 [XP] SBC releasing on June 3.

TOTS Swap Challenge 9: Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 9 [XP] SBC releasing on June 4.

The first two tasks will reward you with 2,000 XP points each, while the remaining will provide 1,250 XP. Overall, there's plenty of XP to be earned, and you'll finally be able to reach the 30th level on the Swaps Season reward path. At the final level, you can opt for one of the following three items:

Wayne Rooney 92-rated FUT Icon

30 84+ Players Pack

1 EFIGS TOTS Pick between 5 players

Several of these tasks also offer rewards upon completion. They're mostly in-game packs, and you could find a FIFA 23 TOTS item if you're lucky enough.

The Serie A TOTS Season Swaps is available for the next six days, after which it will expire from Ultimate Team. The additional seasonal XP group reward requires fully completing the objective set.

