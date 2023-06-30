FIFA 23 Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and players can get an amazing card for their respective Ultimate Team squads through it. This new Squad Building Challenge marks the start of week three of the Shapeshifters promo. EA Sports has released a special set of cards as part of this event, but you will need to depend on your luck to get them.

However, this new challenge will offer you an amazing item only for completing it before the SBC expires. Before you attempt it, you’ll need to estimate the possible amount of coins you'll need to spend on fodder items. This will help you to decide whether this challenge is worth your time and expenses.

The best way to predict the possible cost is by analyzing the tasks in FIFA 23's Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC.

How to easily complete the Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included five tasks in the Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC, making it relatively complex. Here are the conditions you'll need to meet to beat this new challenge:

Task 1 - Liverpool

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

The Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC will cost about 630,000 FUT coins to beat if you buy all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. You can reduce this figure using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

There are a couple of great ways to earn more fodder for cheap. As the Trent Alexander Arnold Shapeshifters SBC is available for the next six days as of June 30, you can grind game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn fodder items. Doing so will get you weekly rewards, including packs, which can be opened for more bonuses.

Alternatively, you can always recycle cards you don’t need with the help of resource-item challenges. Doing so lets you get items that could be used directly to complete the new SBC.

After completing the challenge, you’ll get a 94-rated ST card dedicated to the English defender Trent Alexander Arnold in FIFA 23. Thanks to the nature of this game's Shapeshifters promo, the base position of his special card has been completely altered.

Poll : 0 votes