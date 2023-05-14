FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players a lucrative Squad Building Challenge that has the probability of yielding a very overpowered card. Furthermore, the challenge is repeatable and can be completed twice this week, which is how long it will last in-game. The FUT Icons series of cards is perhaps one of the most overpowered promos in FIFA 23.

The promo commemorates legendary players who have graced football in the past. Boasting various names considered the best to play the game, the cards in the series have high ratings, making them highly desirable.

This guide will help you complete the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC with an analysis to help determine whether attempting the Squad Building Challenge is worth it.

90+ Icon Upgrade SBC can yield highly-rated card for FIFA 23 players

As mentioned before, the Icon series has some of the best cards in the game. The promo has also received thematic upgrades over the course of the year, getting new versions for players during the TOTY, FUT Birthday, and other promos.

Considering these cards have amazing stats, FIFA 23 players are usually on the lookout for them. Also, the Squad Building Challenge in question has the potential to yield a card from any of these promos.

Players will need to complete three separate tasks to complete the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC and get their hands on one of them. Here are all the requirements for the challenge and the rewards for completing the separate task, with an estimated cost for each.

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Reward: 1x Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 27,000 to 33,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 86-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: 1x Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 69,000 to 73,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3: 87-rated Squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Reward: 1x Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 90,000 to 100,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Full groups reward: 1x 90+ PRIME/TOTY/FBD/Trophy Titan Icon Pack (Untradeable)

Analysis: Is the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC worth it?

As expected, FIFA 23 players trying to complete the challenge must spend fodder worth a significant sum of around 200,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. Needless to say, players are advised to complete the entire list of tasks to maximize their gains.

While the price of completing the challenge is high, the individual tasks are not that difficult and do not have overly complicated requirements. This means players will not need to spend much time completing the entire SBC.

As for the rewards, the group reward is guaranteed to yield a highly-rated Icon card from any of the previous promos in the game, making the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC worth it for FIFA 23 players looking to add a good card to their FUT squad.

