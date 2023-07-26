FIFA 23 Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can now enjoy the Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC in Ultimate Team, as EA Sports has released this special challenge for the community. Things have changed slightly this year, as good items have been released in packs. Finding these cards can be difficult, as you must rely on your luck. However, you can get a guaranteed promo item by completing tonight's challenge.

Estimate how many coins you'll need to spend to complete the SBC. How much fodder you'll have to get from the market will determine this value. Having an estimate will allow you to decide whether you should complete this challenge in the first place. The best way figure out if FIFA 23's Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC is worth attempting is by examining its tasks.

Cheapest Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

95 Xherdan Shaqiri

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/9sj42aQhOo New FUTTIES Player Item95 Xherdan Shaqiri

EA Sports has released has offered yet another challenge in the form of Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC, which is pretty easy to complete. It comes with only one task, and this inclusion's terms and conditions are quite straightforward as well.

Task - Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23's Xerdan Shaqiri Futties SBC will cost about 80,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. While this figure isn't unreasonable, you can reduce it further using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection.

If you're short of fodder, you can get more by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will earn you special packs weekly, which you can open to acquire more fodder. This will also get you FUT coins, a currency you can use for different purposes.

As tonight's SBC is available for the next 6 days in FIFA 23, you shouldn't have too much trouble grinding the fodder. You can also recycle the cards you don't need with the help of resource-item challenges. In return, you might end up with cards that could also fit in your first team. If not, you can always use them to reduce the costs of completing special SBCs.

After completing the challenge, you'll earn a 95-rated CAM card. This item can also be used at RM and RW, which adds to the positional flexibilities. Overall, it's an excellent card, considering the costs of completion. The SBC is worth completing for beginners as it could be a valuable addition to the ongoing season in FIFA 23.