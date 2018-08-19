Top 5 Icons in FIFA Mobile

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 107 // 19 Aug 2018, 00:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Property of FIFA Mobile / EA Sports

FIFA Mobile is the mobile version of the ever-popular FIFA franchise, which has made its way onto iOS and Android in late 2016. The game recently received an update, which introduced a multitude of features that are all set to improve the overall gameplay experience.

One of the most-loved features on any FIFA game is the Ultimate Team mode. In this mode, one could build their entire squad from scratch. In FIFA Mobile, gamers could improve their players that way they want and could even increase their overall over the 100 mark, thanks to redesigned training mode. Additionally, one could also improve the players by using Skill Boosts, which could be purchased and improved using the game's virtual Coins.

That wasn't the only improvement in the Ultimate Team mode. FIFA Icons made its way into the mobile version of the game, allowing gamers to play as some of the best footballers of the past, and in this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the five highest-rated icons in FIFA mobile.

Note: This article does not include the prime versions of the players and features Icons with the highest base overall. All the player stats are taken from Futhead.

#5 Diego Maradona - 91 Overall

Diego Maradona is truly one of the greatest football players of this generation. The central attacking midfielder from Argentina also played as a second striker and is best known for his incredible performances during the 1986 FIFA World Cup, when he led his team to glory. The infamous 'Hand of God' and his brilliant dribble before the second goal in the quarterfinal against England in that tournament etched Maradona's name in the minds of every football fan.

The Argentine footballer spent most of his professional career in Italy, playing for Napoli in Serie A, where he guided his team to two league titles and one UEFA Cup. He also received a Ballon d'Or in 1996 for his services to the sport.

Pace - 95

Shooting - 94

Passing - 92

Agility - 96

Defending - 42

Physical - 78

1 / 5 NEXT