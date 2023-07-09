Final Fantasy 16 guide - Onward walkthrough

In Final Fantasy 16, Onward is the 48th main story quest. This quest marks a turning point in Final Fantasy XVI, in which Clive and Jill travel into the Crystalline Dominion for the first time. It begins when Clive and Jill meet Theodore, a historian seeking information about the Crystalline Dominion. Getting into Eikonia requires a trader's pass, which allows people to travel freely between Eikonia's different regions.

Theodore tells them that the only way to get into the Dominion is with a trader's pass. Clive and Jill are suggested by Theodore to travel to Boklad, where they might find a merchant named Goetz who can help them get their target. In Boklad, they learn that a bunch of bandits have stolen Goetz's trader's pass. The Crystalline Dominion and its mysterious inhabitants become more familiar to Clive and Jill as they help Goetz recover his pass.

Detailed walkthrough of Final Fantasy 16's Onward quest

The first step is to go to Laetny's Cleft

In the Dhalmekia region, Laetny's Cleft is a large, open area. Since there are a number of powerful enemies there, it will be wise to level your characters up before attempting this quest.

Laetny's Cleft can be reached by starting at the Fallgrove Outpost and following the path westward. Theodore is near the entrance of the area once you reach it.

Talk to Theodore

He is a historian who is searching for information about the Crystalline Dominion. If you ask him who he thinks can help you, he will recommend a merchant named Goetz in Boklad.

A trip to Boklad is required

The town of Boklad lies to the southwest of Laetny's Cle­ft. To reach Boklad, follow the path west until you come­ across the Crimson Caravans. From there, he­ad north to your destination.

Speak with Goetz

Upon having a conversation with Goetz, it is revealed that a group of bandits has stolen the trader's pass, which he uses to trade. You will be asked to assist him in getting it back.

Defeated the bandits and retrieve the pass

A group of bandits can be found in the mountains north of Boklad in Final Fantasy 16. In order to reach them, you must follow the northward path until you reach a cave. You will find them inside the cave.

Be prepared for a tough fight with the bandits, as they are level 35 enemies. Fire and Firaga are spells that can quickly take them down since they are weak to fire.

Explore the cave

Once the bandits have been defeated, the cave is open for exploration. There are a number of Cast Stones in the cave. It is said that they are capable of controlling the elements in Final Fantasy 16.

Once again, it is important to prepare yourself for a challenging fight against the Cast Stones since they are a group of level 40 enemies. To quickly take them down, use spells such as Fire, Blizzard, and Thunder.

Destroy the Cast Stones

Enter cOnward - Final Fantasy XVI Guide (Image via Square Enix )

The trader's pass will be revealed once the Cast Stones have been defeated. The Crystalline Dominion map will be given to you when you return the pass to Goetz.

Returning to Theodore in Laetny's Cleft in Final Fantasy 16 once you have obtained the map of the Crystalline Dominion. A reward will be given to you by Theodore for your assistance.

Your journey in Final Fantasy 16 to Twinside can now begin with the Crystalline Dominion map in hand.

The Onward quest in Final Fantasy 16 is a valuable addition. It offers players an enjoyable challenge while­ introducing them to the captivating world of the Crystalline­ Dominion and the significance of Cast Stones. This quest comes highly recommended for anyone currently immersed in the game.

Poll : 0 votes