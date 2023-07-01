How to complete Onward to Discovery in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 presents captivating side quests that necessitate exploration of various areas. These missions serve as excellent opportunities to acquire valuable items and Ability Points that can be used to enhance Eikonic abilities and other combat skills. Nevertheless, accomplishing the objectives that are part of these side quests might not always be simple.

The Onward to Discovery quest in Final Fantasy 16 involves a sequence of challenging battles against formidable groups of enemies. Side quests in this title have an established structure. These additional missions are unlocked as you progress to particular regions tied to your main quest. You'll receive notifications when these missions become available.

To start them, you must locate the appropriate character and initiate an interaction with them. These entities will then present you with the objectives that need to be accomplished. Once you accept their request, your quest will commence. The Onward to Discovery mission in Final Fantasy 16 also sticks to a similar pattern.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Onward to Discovery

You must journey to the Bokland Markets (Image via Square Enix)

The Onward to Discovery quest in Final Fantasy 16 becomes accessible when you're progressing through the main quest known as Blood from the Stones. To trigger the former, you must journey to the Bokland Markets located within this title's Dhalmekian Republic region. Once there, you will need to interact with a character named Jachym.

This individual desires to explore the city and requires your aid to ensure his safety from potential hazards he might face along the way. After the interaction, your goal is to go to Old Dzemekys Road near The Steps of the Forgotten area to accompany Jachym.

The Steps of the Forgotten area (Image via Square Enix)

Upon arriving at the location, you will come across that NPC encircled by a bandit group known as Ne'er-do-well. Your objective now is to eliminate these foes. Once you have accomplished this task, you will be rewarded with experience points, ability points, and various crafting materials — such as 16 Steelsilk, four Magicked Ash, and one Gil Bug. Following that, a cutscene will unfold, featuring Jachym providing an explanation of the location's history.

You will find Jachym surrounded by a pack of Goblins (Image via Square Enix)

Your next objective is to locate Jachym in a different place. Follow the (!) symbol to get to the location. Once you arrive, you will find Jachym surrounded by a pack of Goblins. Your goal is to beat this group of enemies. Utilize your Eikonic powers to vanquish them.

Once you successfully eliminate the Goblins, you will be rewarded with experience points (EXP), Ability Points, 16 Wyrrite, and eight Magicked Ash.

A new cinematic scene will unfold subsequently, where Jachym provides an explanation of the history related to this location. Following that, he hastily heads for another destination. Once more, it is necessary for you to follow him and travel to a place known as Laetny's Cleft. Here, you will discover Jachym surrounded by a group of adversaries, including a mini-boss named Wailing Echo.

Defeat them by executing a series of powerful Eikonic attacks and employing evasive moves. Upon successfully defeating these foes, you will be rewarded with experience points, ability points, 11 units of Wyrrite, and 11 units of Magicked Ash. Another cutscene will be triggered now, featuring Jachym revealing the backstory of Laetny's Cleft.

After that, you will be rewarded with a bundle of rewards comprising 20 Wyrrite, one The Breath of Earth (Upheaval), 900 EXP, 280 Ability Points, and 30 Renown in Final Fantasy 16.

