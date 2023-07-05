Final Fantasy 16 guide - Wings of Change walkthrough

You will come across 50 main quests in Final Fantasy 16, and "Wings of Change" is the thirteenth quest in the main storyline. It is relatively short but still very fun to go through. In this quest, you will be accompanied by Cid, and your main objective will be to escape Caer Norvent through a massive tornado. Not everything is fun and games about the quests that you will come across in the main narrative of Final Fantasy 16. You can often find yourself lost if you are unaware of what you must do to complete a particular task.

In this article, we will guide you through everything you need to know to complete the thirteenth quest, "Wings of Change," in the main story of Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "Wings of Change" quest in Final Fantasy 16

First, you must finish the twelfth quest, "Headwind," to start this one. You will have to do the following things to complete the "Wings of Change" quest in Final Fantasy 16:

While leaving Caer, you will encounter a road you must follow to start your journey. When you encounter a group of soldiers, kill all of them to continue. You can use your Eikon abilities, like Garuda's Deadly Embrace, to pull the soldiers towards you, helping you separate them and take them out more efficiently.

After defeating these soldiers, you must follow the same path until you reach a small bridge. You will find a few more Imperial soldiers and an Imperial War Aevis Dragon here.

You should first focus on taking out the Imperial soldiers and then the Aevis Dragon. You can alternate between your Garuda and Phoenix Eikon abilities to stagger the Aevis and then take it out with the same.

After defeating the soldiers and the dragon, cross the bridge and meet Gav on the other side. He will give you information about the Dominant and then part ways with you. While this interaction occurs, Benedikta gets ambushed and loses all her soldiers. The attackers will spare her for some reason.

This enrages her to the point where she turns into Garuda, and the entire forest is at risk of being consumed by the vortex created by her rage.

You will have to go and calm her down before she destroys everything. Follow the path through the forest and find her near some Wind Elementals.

Ignore the Elementals if you want to, and move ahead. But if you want some EXP and Gil, you should consider taking them out on your way to the vortex.

Head to the Dragon's Aery Obelisk and use it to teleport to The Eye of the Tempest. That is where you will find the Dominant that Gav told you about earlier.

Upon reaching it, you will be greeted by stormy weather with the Dominant in view.

This marks the completion of the "Wings of Change" quest in the main story of Final Fantasy 16.

