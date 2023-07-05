How to complete Rekindling the Flame II in Final Fantasy 16

Rekindling the Flame II is one of the 76 side quests in Final Fantasy 16. As the name suggests, this is the second chapter in the series of side quests. You can encounter this while doing the "Across the Narrow" quest in the main storyline. In order to start this side quest, you must finish the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest.

There are a lot of side quests in Final Fantasy 16, and you do not have to complete all of them if you just want to finish the main narrative. It is, however, important to complete a few, like "Rekindling the Flame" I and II, to finish certain achievements like the "Wall of Memories."

In this article, we will guide you through everything that you need to do to complete the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest in Final Fantasy 16

You can only start this quest after completing the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest. You will find yourself in The Imperial Province of Rosaria, and you will have to do the following:

Talk to Martha at Martha’s Rest. She will be inside The Golden Stables. Talking to her will commence the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

She will task you with rebuilding the town of Eastpool, for which you must carry some green seeds to its residents.

You will be greeted by a long cutscene. After it ends, you will be confronted by a group of Akashic monsters. There will be seven Akashic Goblins, four Akashic Claws, and two Akashic Wolves. These will come in three consecutive waves, so you must be prepared for the fight. You can use Eikon abilities like Scarlet Cyclone, that have a wide AoE (Area of Effect), to take out these enemies with ease.

After defeating them, you must make your way to Rhiannon’s Ride. Here, you will have to defeat an Akashic Bandercoeurl. Your main focus will be on Staggering this boss and using abilities like Shiva’s Diamond Dust to eliminate the threat.

After defeating the Akashic Bandercoeurl, you will be greeted by a cutscene. Once that ends, you must return to Martha at Martha’s Rest. She will be in The Golden Stables. Talk to her to mark the completion of the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest.

What are the rewards for completing the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You will get the following rewards for successfully completing this side quest:

Martha’s Rest Signboard

100 Wyrrite

A meteorite

4,800 experience points (EXP)

1,200 Gil

50 Renown

