How to complete Rekindling the Flame in Final Fantasy 16

"Rekindling the Flame" is one of 76 side quests in Final Fantasy 16. You can encounter this side quest while doing the "Cloak and Dagger" quest in the main storyline. As the 39th main quest in Final Fantasy 16, completing "Rekindling the Flame" will also help you inch a step closer to completing "Wall of Memories" in the game

To complete the main story, you do not need to go through all 76 side quests in the game. But some are significant as they unlock certain rewards that would otherwise not be available to you. The aforementioned side quest unlocks the "Rekindling the Flame II" side quest. Completing both is important to get a collectible for the "Wall of Memories" objective.

In this article, we guide you through the steps to complete the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest in Final Fantasy 16

You can start this side quest when you are undertaking the "Cloak and Dagger" main quest. Listed below are all the required steps to complete it:

You will have to go to Martha’s Rest in Rosaria to start this side quest. Upon reaching Martha’s Rest, go into The Golden Stables and talk to Martha.

Once she tells you what your task is, which is moving Bearers to Eastpool, you will have to go out and talk to Wade. He will be near the Obelisk in Martha’s Rest.

He will tell you that you have to go to Eastpool and defeat several bandits. You must teleport to Eastpool using the Obelisk.

Upon reaching your destination, you will encounter five bandits. There will be one healer in their group. Take down the healer first before dealing with the others.

After defeating the bandits, you must slay a slimy creature called Two Scoops. Your main objective will be to Stagger this beast and, using your Eikon abilities, kill it.

Once you successfully defeat Two Scoops, there will be a cutscene. Thereafter, you must return to Martha's Rest and talk to Martha. This will mark the completion of the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

What are the rewards for completing the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You will receive the following rewards from Martha for completing this side quest:

40 Steelsilk

80 Bloody Hides

A meteorite

700 Experience Points (EXP)

800 Gill

25 Renown

That covers everything you need to know about the "Rekindling the Flame" side quest in Final Fantasy 16. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes