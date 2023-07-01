How to complete Carving out a Niche in Final Fantasy 16

Carving Out a Niche is one of the 76 side quests available in Final Fantasy 16. You can encounter this side quest in the main story while doing the "Riddle of the Sands" quest. Unlike most of the side quests in the Hideaway region, the "Carving Out a Niche" side quest takes place in the Republic of Dhalmekia.

Since there are so many side quests in Final Fantasy, it is not advisable to go through all of them if you're trying to finish the main story. A few, like the one we will look at in this article, are important for completing the story.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps you need to follow to complete the "Carving Out a Niche" side quest in Final Fantasy.

How to complete the "Carving Out a Niche" side quest in Final Fantasy 16

You can initiate this side quest when you start with the "Riddle of the Sands" main quest. This is the 33rd quest in the main story, and you will find yourself in Dalimil Inn, which lies in the Dhalmekia region. You must do the following things to complete the "Carving Out a Niche" side quest in Final Fantasy 16:

It would be best if you talked to Sava, the Apprentice Smith, to start the quest. You will find him in the Dalimil Inn, which lies close to The Briar's Kiss region.

Sava will tell you to help him make a knife, so you will first have to learn how to craft a good knife. In order to do that, you will have to talk to two vendors in the Inn.

You will find the first vendor near The Markets and the second near The South Gate.

After this, you will have to return to Sava, but he will tell you he has not learned much. So, you will have to meet The Watcher, whom you will find in The Velkroy Desert. Here you will know that limestone helps make a great knife.

To get limestone, you will have to go to The South Gate. You must follow a path leading to Doeznov Terraces for a little while until you come across limestone.

You must collect three limestones from this place and return to Sava.

You will have to talk to him to mark the completion of this side quest.

What are the rewards for completing the Carving Out a Niche side quest in Final Fantasy 16?

You will get the following rewards:

A Golden Coin

200 experience points (EXP)

800 Gil

10 Renown

That covers everything you need to know about the "Carving Out a Nice" side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

