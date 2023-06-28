Final Fantasy 16 The Flan Prince Notorious Mark guide: Location, how to defeat, and more

There are a total of 32 Notorious Mark locations in Final Fantasy 16. These are also referred to as Hunt Board Quests. Each location has a dangerous monster, which can one-shot you in the game if you are not well prepared for the fight. If you defeat them all, you will receive the "Hunter, Hunted" and the "Think, Mark" trophies.

The Flan Prince is one of the 32 Hunt Board Quest locations in Final Fantasy 16. It is an A-rank monster and is sometimes referred to as Muddy Water. You can find this Notorious Mark while doing the "Bolts from the Blue" main quest. It is a level 38 beast, so you must be well-geared before facing it.

In this article, you will learn how to find and defeat the Flan Prince in Final Fantasy 16.

Muddy Murder, aka The Flan Prince Hunt Board Quest location in Final Fantasy 16

You can encounter this Notorious Mark while progressing through the "Bolts from the Blue" main quest. You will find it waiting for you at Hawk’s Cry Cliff, which lies in the southern region of Rosaria.

How to beat The Flan Prince, aka Muddy Murder, in Final Fantasy 16?

The Flan Prince, also referred to as the Muddy Murder, is one of the most dangerous enemies in Final Fantasy 16. It has many attacks, like Tornado, Stonega, Firaga, and Thundaga. Most of these do damage over a wide area.

Your best bet at avoiding getting hit by The Flan Prince’s attacks would be to use the dodge ability in quick succession. You can use this to evade his attacks, like Blizzaga and Stonega. These have a large AoE, so you need to be aware of where the attacks are hitting. Furthermore, you can rely on Clive’s Heatwave to negate The Flan Prince’s Firaga attack.

Moving on to Muddy Murder’s physical attacks, it has a really long range owing to its extremely long hands. While it is textbook knowledge to dodge this monster’s elemental attacks, avoiding its physical attacks can be tricky. At best, you can use Titan’s Block to avoid getting heavily damaged by The Flan Prince’s attacks if you have difficulty tackling the long arms.

Once you successfully avoid getting hit by the attacks, you must cue your combos to eliminate him. You need to try to dance around him for a while. Look for an opportunity to Stagger this beast, and then use your Eikon abilities like Phoenix’s Rising Flames to take out this monster.

What are the rewards for beating The Flan Prince in Final Fantasy 16?

If you successfully take down The Flan Prince, you will get the following items as rewards:

12,000 Gil

30 Renown

One Gelatinous Mass

