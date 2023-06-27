Final Fantasy 16 has reimagined a lot of aspects of the series. One of them is the brand-new combat mechanic. A more involving real-time fighting experience has replaced old-school turn-based combat. As a result, players are finding it necessary to brush up their skills in PvE fights in Final Fantasy 16. Though the learning curve is a bit steep and daunting, it is nothing less than entertaining.

The ability to lock your focus on a particular target is one of the newer additions to Final Fantasy 16. This unique ability is called Lock On, and you must learn it as it will help you utilize your character’s full potential on the battlefield. Having good knowledge of all the available moves is always good since it will give you leverage over your enemies in most situations.

How to use "Lock On" in Final Fantasy 16?

You can use the Lock On feature by pressing the L1 button on your controller. While fighting enemies in the game, you should always deal with those closest to you. In heated scenarios, it is not easy to see who is in your proximity.

This is where Lock On comes into play. When you use this ability, the camera will automatically get fixated on your nearest enemy, and whatever attack you use will be targeted at this foe.

This is especially handy when multiple enemies surround you. Press L1 and the game will show you the one that poses the highest threat. This helps you concentrate on being creative with your combos without worrying about adjusting your camera.

How to switch targets with Lock On in Final Fantasy?

You can do this with the help of the L3 stick, also referred to as the Left Analog Stick. You do not have to press the L1 button whenever you want to target a new enemy. Once you have fixed the camera on one foe, you can press the L3 stick to change your enemy in focus. It is important to note that Lock On cycles through enemies to your right during any fight.

How to turn off Lock On in Final Fantasy 16?

After enabling the Lock On feature in the game, you can press the L1 button again to disable it. It is as simple as toggle on/off. However, it is best to keep it on during sticky situations when many enemies surround you. But if you want to use an attack that does damage to enemies over an area, you should disable the Lock On feature, as this will give you better control over your camera.

That covers everything you need to know about Lock On in Final Fantasy 16.

