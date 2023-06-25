All Bahamut abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix has tried something new with the combat style of Final Fantasy 16. In this game, you can indulge in an immersive fighting experience, a much-needed upgrade from the dated turn-based combat system. This change, however, does not affect the Eikon abilities that have been a staple of the franchise since the launch of their first game in 1987.

In Final Fantasy 16, you can unlock unique abilities known as Eikons as you progress through the quests in the main story. These abilities are some of the most potent attacks the game offers you, and they are crucial in every boss fight, as the monsters you go up against can be very tricky to deal with without them.

The Eikons are monsters that you can summon during a fight. All seven of the available Eikon abilities are equally good in combat, and they are as follows:

Ifrit

Phoenix

Garuda

Ramuh

Bahamut

Shiva

Odin

Out of the seven Eikons, your character can transform into Ifrit. Still, in this article, you will learn about all the abilities you can enjoy from summoning the Bahamut Eikon in Final Fantasy 16.

What are all the Bahamut abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

Bahamut is one of the very first additions to the Final Fantasy franchise, its debut having been way back in 1987. It was called the King of Dragons then, but in Final Fantasy 16, it is the unique Eikon ability of Dragoon Dion. Bahamut has the following skills that you can use in the game:

Wings of Light

This is an intrinsic Bahamut Eikon ability. It has a four-star damage statistic and a two-star Stagger ability. When you activate this attack, numerous bright flares will descend from the sky onto your enemy. Its in-game description reads:

Begin casting Megaflare. Press Circle to execute. The length of the casting determines the potency of the spell.

Impulse

This is an essential Bahamut Eikon ability. It has a three-star damage statistic and a three-star Stagger ability. When you activate this attack, your character will hit the enemy with numerous balls of light that will continue to damage it long after it has been summoned. Its in-game description reads:

Summon multiple spheres of light that, upon striking an enemy, deal it continuous damage, binding it to the spot.

Flare Breath

This is a basic Bahamut Eikon ability. It has a three-star damage statistic and a two-star Stagger ability. It comes in the form of a bright flame from the mouth of your character and, like the previous entry, damages the enemies over time after it has been summoned. Its in-game description reads:

Breathe forth a plume of light-aspected flame that deals continuous damage.

Satellite

This is an essential Bahamut Eikon ability. It has a one-star damage statistic and a three-star Stagger ability. It summons many bright helpers that attack the enemy upon which this spell is cast. Its in-game description reads:

Summon multiple light-aspected familiars that attack any enemy upon which Clive uses magic.

Gigaflare

This is the ultimate ability of the Bahamut Eikon. It is one of the hardest-hitting abilities in Final Fantasy 16, with a five-star damage statistic. This move hits the enemy with a powerful light beam and incinerates it. Its in-game description reads:

Fire a massive beam of overcharged light that burns any enemy it hits.

Poll : 0 votes