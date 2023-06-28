Final Fantasy 16 The Pack Notorious Mark guide - location, how to defeat, and more

The Pack Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16 is a collective of ferocious wolves worth hunting and defeating. These are vicious hounds that even the most seasoned of hunters dare not want to cross paths with. Some still braved their way to hunt these wild canines for their fine pelts, but it ended in tragedy. However, studying their attack patterns can help eradicate this hound gang.

In this tutorial, you will learn where to hunt for these creatures, how they attack, and how to deal with such moveset. It will also detail the rewards upon defeating this Notorious Mark and completing the hunt.

How to outwit The Pack in Final Fantasy 16?

Locating and analyzing these hounds from hell

The Pack is situated in The Gilded Path within the Dhalmekian Republic. Before locating them, you must complete the Things Fall Apart quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Once you have located them, prepare to face them off. Defeating them is not that difficult since these wolves only have a limited set of attacks.

While battling The Pack, one good thing is that its wolves are individually weak. With that in mind, you need to be wary of its attack move known as the Thrill of the Hunt, where all of them will rampage their way towards you. Dealing with it is easy since you’ll just have to either dodge or run away from it if they perform the attack.

As mentioned, these Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16 work collectively, and what better way to clap back at them is to utilize your attacks with a large area of effect (AOE). A good example is the Phoenix’s Scarlet Cyclone. Tapping such an ability will surely make quick work of The Pack.

Rewards after defeating The Pack

First, you will be rewarded with 700 EXP. Not much, but it’s better than nothing at all. You’ll also get 50 Ability Points, and as for the item drops, you will get 50 Bloody Hide, 10 Magicked Ash, and 20 Sharp Fang. You will also receive 5,800 Gil and 10 Renown just by successfully completing this hunt.

May this Notorious Mark tutorial help you in defeating this group of nasties. You can now head to the Dhalmekian Republic and assert dominance over these bad doggies.

Final Fantasy 16 is on a timed exclusive release for PlayStation 5. It was also learned that it will eventually be released on PC, though a definite date has yet to be disclosed.

Poll : 0 votes