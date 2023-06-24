How to defeat Tiamat in Final Fantasy 16

Tiamat in Final Fantasy 16 is the figurehead of the group known as the Bastards. They are soldiers that are Bearers who embark on dangerous missions. He is also one of the characters that Clive Rosfield will face in the game franchise's latest installment. For those unaware, he already appeared in previous titles of the popular game series and even became one of its big baddies.

This tutorial will detail how to defeat Tiamat. Like the other encounters in the game, the key to beating the character is to study and familiarize yourself with his attacks. It may be tricky initially, but you can easily get used to it as the battle progresses. So let's jump right in.

Tiamat in Final Fantasy 16

Beating the Bastards' leader

Like Shiva's Dominant (Jill Warrick), you will encounter Tiamat during the game's A Chance Encounter quest. You'll come across this boss at the Nysa Defile, Dhalmekian Republic, and you'd better be tapping the top abilities in your arsenal.

At the beginning of the boss battle, Tiamat commands Clive (whom he calls Wyvern) to take Shiva's Dominant's head (after you've defeated her), but the protagonist refuses to do so. Things get nasty between them after that small chit-chat.

Spamming your attacks won't work on this boss since he can parry, dodge, and can counter your attacks. To that end, it would be best to be on defense and wait for him to launch an attack. It would be much better to time his strikes using your Precision Dodge.

Dodging his attacks will give you that window to finally retaliate. Use your Phoenix Shift right after you successfully dodge his attack to get close to him immediately. If you managed to stagger/break his will, now is the time to use your Rising Flame and Scarlett Cyclone to chomp off a significant amount of life off him.

Final Fantasy 16 players should also watch out for his ability

Another thing worth noting is this boss' Enruin ability which allows him to release a damaging set of combos. Getting hit by it will render you unable to act and vulnerable to his attacks. Avoid attacking while he's at it. Otherwise, you'll get caught by this ability. The best thing to do here is to evade it until he finishes this phase.

If you have difficulties familiarizing yourself with his moves, you can use Clive's ranged attacks.

After you've defeated him, you will be rewarded with EXP points (94), AP (104), 300 Gil, Wyrrite, and Meteorite.

There you have it—some helpful tips to defeat Tiamat in Final Fantasy 16. Now go out there and give him one heck of a beating.

