How to defeat Shiva's Dominant in Final Fantasy 16

Shiva’s Dominant in Final Fantasy 16 is just one of the many characters you’ll be facing in the game. Shiva is a powerful Eikon (Ice), which are feared creatures in the land of Valisthea. They live inside human beings known as Dominants who have the ability to call upon them and unleash their power. As for Shiva, the Dominant she chose is a young lady in the game named Jill Warrick, who happens to be one of the main characters.

You’ll have to face the aforementioned Dominant at some point in the game, but you need not fret. Fighting her is not that difficult, as you’ll just have to study her moves, especially her magical attacks. This tutorial will help you defeat this boss, so let’s jump right in.

Shiva’s Dominant in Final Fantasy 16 is a tough one

Studying her attacks

Watch out for her icy attacks (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll encounter Shiva’s Dominant during Final Fantasy 16’s A Chance Encounter quest. The boss battle may be lengthy and quite challenging, but going toe-to-toe with a Dominant is easier than you think.

Right before delving into battle, it’s highly recommended to take both the Strength and Stoneskin Tonics that you’ll find along the way prior to the fight. These items will surely help you out during the Final Fantasy 16 boss encounter.

Facing off the Eikon of Ice in Final Fantasy 16

Since Shiva is an Eikon of Ice, the Dominant has the ability to produce ice spikes around her before she dashes toward you. In line with this, she can also cast bullet-like ice projectiles, which you should also be mindful of. You'll also have to keep an eye on her sword attacks and dodge them.

Other enemies (Ironbloods) will also be present during the fight, but you need not worry about them as your Imperial allies will be able to fend them off. Just stay focused on Shiva’s Dominant.

You can either go all out by performing sword attacks and dodging whenever she retaliates, or you can opt for a more reserved approach be keeping your distance and performing magic attacks until she charges at you. She has a short recovery time after a charge, so this is the window of opportunity for you to retaliate by performing some Eikon abilities and combo attacks.

Another thing to look out for is her Area of Effect (AoE) attacks. You'll have to step away from her when you see ice spreading around her, which is indicative of an incoming AoE attack.

After chomping off half of her life bar, you’ll face a more aggressive version of Shiva’s Dominant alongside a new attack. She’ll be raining down ice within the area, but you can easily tell where it's going to land. Icy clouds will form prior to such an attack, and you’ll just have to dodge this one too.

The strategy still remains the same during this phase of the Shiva's Dominant boss battle, and you'll have to continue to attack and dodge until her life bar goes down to zero.

Poll : 0 votes