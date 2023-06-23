Final Fantasy 16 guide - A Chance Encounter

After the tragic Final Fantasy 16 intro cutscene, players begin A Chance Encounter. The previous chapters were all tutorials and prologues, and here's where the game starts. Once again, players are in 873, and Clive is named Wyvern. Now one of the Branded, he is a soldier in another faction's army. This occurs after the destruction Titan levied, and the group has one goal - slay Shiva's Dominant.

However, things do not go as planned, not from Wyvern's perspective. The encounter completely changes the man's fate, leading to a new home and a second chance. Here's what you need to know about Final Fantasy 16's A Chance Encounter.

How to complete A Chance Encounter in Final Fantasy 16

Objectives

Pursue the retreating army

Slay Shiva's Dominant

Slay the Ironblood Crusaders

Defeat Tiamat

Follow Cid to the Hideaway

A Chance Encounter occurs after Flight of the Fledgling in Final Fantasy 16, where the Phoenix and second Eikon of Fire take part in a tragic battle. In 873, Clive - now known as Wyvern - had his orders. The goal is to slay the Dominant of Shiva.

1) Pursue the retreating army

Follow the path to the next cutscene of Final Fantasy 16's A Chance Encounter (Image via Square Enix)

This part of the chapter is straightforward. Just follow the rocky path. You'll pick up a pair of Stoneskin Tonics and Strength Tonics throughout this path. They aren't hard to spot and are worth taking the time to scoop up.

The path is very linear, so avoiding picking up items is hard. Just follow the other soldiers, grab the items, and try to escape this rocky tomb. Before long, the group spots the remaining enemy force and Shiva's Dominant - the original target.

2) Slay Shiva's Dominant

A cutscene plays where an explanation is given about the Iron Kingdom and how they view Dominants. The aim is to quickly and cleanly sweep up the remnants of the Waloed forces and slay Shiva's Dominant.

However, the Dominant looks incredibly familiar and is being threatened to kill, or the Ironblood will kill a young child. Kill your way through the Ironblood, and get to Shiva's Dominant, who you have no choice but to fight.

A familiar face shows up among the Waloeder forces - though not by choice (Image via Square Enix)

She's not particularly strong and has a few special attacks. The Dominant can blast ice shards out and deal aoe attacks around her person. She also has a charging attack, where she's sheathed in an icy mist.

As the fight wears on, she'll launch three ice attacks at once and even create a series of icy spikes around herself that explode. Thankfully all of this is easily dodged. It's an excellent fight to practice your parrying and dodging.

Avoid her icy strikes, and Shiva's Dominant is easy to best (Image via Square Enix)

In phase 2 (50% HP), she'll start casting Blizzaga, a series of glaciers from the sky. She also does similar with icy spikes from the sky or the ground in waves. They drop in various locations, so keep on the move and keep fighting her.

Rewards for victory

48 XP

200 Gil

Frozen Tear x2

Potion x4

High Potion x3

Steelsilk x10

3) Slay the Ironblood Crusaders

Demolish the Ironblood Crusaders swiftly and violently in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

After the battle, Clive Roswell realizes that the Dominant of Shiva is Jill Warwick, his long-lost friend. The man once known as Wyvern betrays his group and now has to defend Jill from a group of Ironblood Crusaders. They're a simple group of enemies to overcome.

Thankfully, your faction still helps you fight these enemies during A Chance Encounter before the showdown with Tiamat, your leader. He wants to finish the job and do his duty. However, Tiamat will battle with Clive to kill him to get to Shiva's Dominant in Final Fantasy 16.

4) Defeat Tiamat

Tiamat won't hesitate to put Wyvern down during A Chance Encounter (Image via Square Enix)

Tiamat demands the girl's death in the A Chance Encounter chapter of Final Fantasy 16, but Clive will not do it. This leads to your next intense battle. This foe is an agile swordsman and fights similarly to Clive. It's unclear what element he uses, but it appears to be Thunder.

This enemy doesn't rush in and waits for you to come in. However, he'll start dashing in a bit more once he's been staggered. He will still launch spells at you from a distance.

Evade the strikes, and you can quickly best Tiamat (Image via Square Enix)

Once under 50% HP, he'll start casting a spell, Enruin, in this Final Fantasy 16 battle. This appears to enchant his sword, as it now has a wave of energy around it when he strikes. The lower his HP goes, the more often he uses that attack.

Rewards for victory

94 XP

104 AP

300 Gil

Wyrrite x27

Meteorite x1

5) Follow Cid to the Hideaway

Following this, you'll see a lengthy cutscene and meet Cid Telamon, who offers Clive a second chance at life. All you will do at this point is follow Cid and watch the cutscenes, which will wrap up A Chance Encounter. Then, just fast-travel to The Hideaway and move forward with the story.

When A Chance Encounter ends, Clive Roswell will explore the Hideaway and begin a new path in life in Final Fantasy 16. The next chapter will be Hide, Hideaway. You can also read our full review of FF16 here.

