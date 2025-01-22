Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Complete list of missions

About to release soon on PC, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was first released back in February 2024 exclusively for PlayStation 5 players. Fortunately, the game will be released worldwide for PC players on January 23, 2025, via Steam. Since this is essentially just a remake of the original title, it will feature the same list of trophies, voice actors, and even quests.
That said, today, let's take a look at all quests available in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The list will include both main missions as well as side quests. If you are planning to play and finish the game as soon as it goes live, we suggest you go through all the missions once, so that you can plan out your playthrough better.
Entire mission list of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Main quests
- Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero
- Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins
- Chapter 3: Deeper into Darkness
- Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era
- Chapter 5: Blood in the Water
- Chapter 6: Fool's Paradise
- Chapter 7: Those Left Behind
- Chapter 8: All That Glitters
- Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs
- Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale
- Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra
- Chapter 12: A Golden Key
- Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread
- Chapter 14: End of the World
Side quests
Grasslands
- Flowers from the Hill
- A Rare Card Lost
- Lifeline in Peril
- Livestock's Bane
- Where the Wind Blows
- Hustle and Grind
Junon Region
- Stuck in a Rut
- When Words Won't Do
- Calling All Frogs
- The Hardest Sell
- Dreaming of Blue Skies
- Tides of War and Worry
- Beneath Still Waters
Corel Region
- The Saga of the Seaside Inn
- Rendezvous in Costa del Sol
- Bodybuilders in a Bind
- Of Robed Men and Ransoms
- Missing: Mr. Birdie
- Trouble in Paradise
- Sand and Circuses
- Gold Cup or Bust
- Can't Stop Won't Stop
Gongaga Region
- The Pursuit of Perfection
- Teach Me, Great Warrior
- O Chicken, Where Art Thou
- Escape from Endless Writer's Block
- The Spice of Life
- Woodland Vigil
Cosmo Canyon Region
- Bonds of Trust
- Absence of a Sign
- From Whence Life Flows
- Promises to Keep
- Victim of Circumstance
Nibel Region
- Esoteric Secrets of the Elders
- My White-Haired Angel
- Lament of the Damned
