Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Complete list of missions

About to release soon on PC, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was first released back in February 2024 exclusively for PlayStation 5 players. Fortunately, the game will be released worldwide for PC players on January 23, 2025, via Steam. Since this is essentially just a remake of the original title, it will feature the same list of trophies, voice actors, and even quests.

That said, today, let's take a look at all quests available in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The list will include both main missions as well as side quests. If you are planning to play and finish the game as soon as it goes live, we suggest you go through all the missions once, so that you can plan out your playthrough better.

Entire mission list of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In total, there are 14 missions in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Main quests

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Chapter 3: Deeper into Darkness

Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era

Chapter 5: Blood in the Water

Chapter 6: Fool's Paradise

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind

Chapter 8: All That Glitters

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale

Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra

Chapter 12: A Golden Key

Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread

Chapter 14: End of the World

Side quests

Grasslands

Flowers from the Hill

A Rare Card Lost

Lifeline in Peril

Livestock's Bane

Where the Wind Blows

Hustle and Grind

Junon Region

Stuck in a Rut

When Words Won't Do

Calling All Frogs

The Hardest Sell

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Tides of War and Worry

Beneath Still Waters

Corel Region

The Saga of the Seaside Inn

Rendezvous in Costa del Sol

Bodybuilders in a Bind

Of Robed Men and Ransoms

Missing: Mr. Birdie

Trouble in Paradise

Sand and Circuses

Gold Cup or Bust

Can't Stop Won't Stop

Gongaga Region

The Pursuit of Perfection

Teach Me, Great Warrior

O Chicken, Where Art Thou

Escape from Endless Writer's Block

The Spice of Life

Woodland Vigil

Cosmo Canyon Region

Bonds of Trust

Absence of a Sign

From Whence Life Flows

Promises to Keep

Victim of Circumstance

Nibel Region

Esoteric Secrets of the Elders

My White-Haired Angel

Lament of the Damned

