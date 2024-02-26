Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size, platforms, pre-order details, and more explored

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size details are finally out in the wild, thanks to the game's early review embargo. If you're someone who has yet to add additional storage to your PlayStation console, i.e., m.2 drive, you might wanna consider doing that before you attempt pre-loading the upcoming sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

PlayStation has had its fair share of massive file sizes, with titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Final Fantasy XVI, God of War Ragnarok, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 all going over 90 GBs for their base game alone. However, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a whole other beast, coming in at well over 120 GB.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size, as well as other key details, ahead of its upcoming release.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size on PS5

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth file size (Image via Square Enix, PlayStation 5)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's file size comes to a whopping 145.7 GB on PS5, making it one of the biggest games on the system, purely in terms of its storage requirement.

For comparison, Horizon Forbidden West, along with the Burning Shores DLC, takes up roughly 125 GB on the PS5's SSD. Other such examples include Gran Turismo 7, with its 120 GB file size.

Even the latest mainline Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy XVI, also released as a timed PS5 exclusive, came with a roughly 100 GB file size on the console.

Which platforms is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth available on?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, much like its predecessor, as well as the most recent mainline Final Fantasy game, is releasing as a timed PlayStation exclusive, with a PC version expected to arrive a few months after the console release.

However, unlike Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the upcoming sequel is coming exclusively to the current-gen PlayStation system, the PS5.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth editions and pre-order bonuses detailed

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is offered in multiple editions, which can jumble up the process of pre-ordering. While it's always better to stick with the Standard Edition, which retails for $69.99, if you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series, you might want to look at the other editions on offer as well.

Here's a look at all the editions and their contents:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($90)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

Standard Twin Pack ($70)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Twin Pack ($90)

Base game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Pre-order bonus

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital Art Book

Magic Pot Summoning Materia

Accessory: Reclaimant Choker

Armor: Orchid Bracelet

The pre-order bonus here includes an exclusive Summoning Materia: The Moogle Trio.