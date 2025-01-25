Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Even though Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an excellent video game, it comes with a lot of troubles, especially on PC. As the game recently received a PC port, there have been numerous complaints from gamers about performance issues like stutters and even crashes at launch.

With this in mind, we have compiled a short guide that focuses on the potential reasons responsible for this, as well as some fixes that might help you.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch from Square Enix.

Potential fixes to solve poor performance issues in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC

1) Check System Requirements

Trending

Make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements (Image via Square Enix)

Even though this is something that you ideally should do before buying and installing a game, if you are facing crashes while launching FF7, go to the game's store page and check if your PC meets the required system configurations. You can find it here as well. This step is advised because the game requires a beefy graphics card to run.

2) Lower graphics settings

Somewhat along the same lines as the previous point, make sure to reduce the game's graphics settings if you are facing dips in performance while playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

3) Update your graphics card drivers

If you are using outdated drivers with even a good graphics card, it can still lead to issues like stuttering and crashing. This is exactly why you must ensure that there are no pending updates for FF7 Rebirth. If there are, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application.

Open GeForce Now.

On the left side of the screen, you will find "Drivers." Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

If there are any new drivers available, click on "Download."

Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking on "Express Installation."

AMD users:

In case you are Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

When you open this app, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates. If you find any, click on "Download Now."

Once the download is complete, drivers will install itself as well.

4) Verify integrity of game files

Another possible reason behind these issues can be corrupted data or save files. To check and fix this, follow these steps:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select "Verify Integrity of Game Files" and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

Right-click on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from your library and select Manage.

Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest of the work.

If you are still facing performance issues while playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, sadly, there is nothing more to do other than wait for an official patch that might fix this issue.

For more such guides and news regarding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.