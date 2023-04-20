Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster - All trophies available in the games

Now that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has arrived on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, PSN users can get up to 6 new Platinum trophies. Each game in this collection has its own set of achievements to unlock, ranging from automatic story achievements to bone-breakingly brutal ones like Final Fantasy 1’s Bestiary. For those who own all six games, there are a significant number of trophies awaiting them.

Many of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster trophies will be simple enough to collect. You can even use the boosts to get your exp and gold faster without it locking your trophies. I confirmed the same while reviewing and playing the games. If you’re curious about what you need to do, look no further.

What are the trophies that players will be able to unlock in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games?

Some of these trophies are going to be in each and every game. These are generic trophies for achieving particular level goals or picking up specific amounts of money throughout your adventures. You’ll also need to open all of the treasure chests in each game if you want to get those sweet Platinum trophies in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Most of the Final Fantasy 1 achievements for the Pixel Remaster are incredibly easy. Even Legendary Treasure Hunter (100% of treasure chests) is easy as the map screen tells you how many treasures you’ve found in each zone.

However, completing the Bestiary means you need to defeat the incredibly rare, impossibly strong superboss Warmech.

Final Fantasy 1 trophies

Master of 1 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. A Hero's Journey : Saved Princess Sarah by defeating Garland.

: Saved Princess Sarah by defeating Garland. Earth's Blessing : Restored the Earth Crystal's light.

: Restored the Earth Crystal's light. Rekindled Flame : Restored the Fire Crystal's light.

: Restored the Fire Crystal's light. Revitalizing Waters : Restored the Water Crystal's light.

: Restored the Water Crystal's light. Wind's Caress : Restored the Wind Crystal's light.

: Restored the Wind Crystal's light. Token of Courage : Gained titles of courage from Bahamut.

: Gained titles of courage from Bahamut. Prophecy Foretold : Defeated Chaos and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated Chaos and restored peace to the world. Sword of Myth : Obtained Excalibur.

: Obtained Excalibur. Hidden Game : Played the 15 Puzzle game.

: Played the 15 Puzzle game. Seasoned Hero : Reached level 50 for all party members.

: Reached level 50 for all party members. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 300 monsters.

: Defeated 300 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 500 monsters.

: Defeated 500 monsters. Field Research - Basic: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

- Basic: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research - Advanced: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

- Advanced: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research - Professional: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

- Professional: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 50,000 gil.

: Obtained 50,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

For Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’s second title, FF2, the achievements are all, frankly, incredibly easy. The hardest ones are probably Weapon/Magic Tactics, which require you to get a weapon and spell, respectively, up to Skill Level 16.

Final Fantasy 2 trophies

Master of 2 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. Password: Wild Rose : The rebellion commenced against the Palamecian Empire.

: The rebellion commenced against the Palamecian Empire. Empire's Blitz : The empire destroyed numerous towns with the Dreadnought.

: The empire destroyed numerous towns with the Dreadnought. Counterattack : Blew up the Dreadnought.

: Blew up the Dreadnought. A Pirate's Mate : Obtained a ship from the pirate Leila.

: Obtained a ship from the pirate Leila. Rebel Victory : Defeated Commander Gottos and reclaimed Castle Fynn.

: Defeated Commander Gottos and reclaimed Castle Fynn. Last Dragoon : Became allies with Ricard the dragoon.

: Became allies with Ricard the dragoon. Birth of a Wyvern : Hatched the last wyvern egg.

: Hatched the last wyvern egg. New Palamecia : The Dark Knight ascended the emperor's throne.

: The Dark Knight ascended the emperor's throne. Allied Offensive : Past allies joined the rebel army.

: Past allies joined the rebel army. War's End : Defeated the emperor and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated the emperor and restored peace to the world. Sword of Myth : Obtained Excalibur.

: Obtained Excalibur. Memory Lane : Learned all passwords.

: Learned all passwords. Weapon Tactics : Leveled up one weapon type to skill level 16.

: Leveled up one weapon type to skill level 16. Magic Tactics : Leveled up one magic spell to skill level 16.

: Leveled up one magic spell to skill level 16. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 300 monsters.

: Defeated 300 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 500 monsters.

: Defeated 500 monsters. Field Research - Basic : Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research - Advanced : Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research - Professional : Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 50,000 gil.

: Obtained 50,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

Final Fantasy 3 is another pretty easy game when it comes to achievements and trophies in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. If you want a Platinum, you better unlock all the summons (Summon Master) and spend some time in Eureka. You will also need all of the Forbidden Weapons if you want that Platinum.

Final Fantasy 3 trophies

Master of 3 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. Hope of the Wind : Received power from the Wind Crystal.

: Received power from the Wind Crystal. Crushing Force : Smashed the boulder and cleared the path.

: Smashed the boulder and cleared the path. A Watchman's Duty : Prevented the destruction of the Tower of Owen.

: Prevented the destruction of the Tower of Owen. Hope of Fire : Received power from the Fire Crystal.

: Received power from the Fire Crystal. Hope of Water : Received power from the Water Crystal.

: Received power from the Water Crystal. A Peaceful Saronia : Defeated Garuda and saved Saronia.

: Defeated Garuda and saved Saronia. Waking from Dreamland : Awoke Unei with Noah's Lute.

: Awoke Unei with Noah's Lute. Hope of the Earth : Received power from the Earth Crystal.

: Received power from the Earth Crystal. Enter the Darkness : Defeated Xande and entered the world of darkness.

: Defeated Xande and entered the world of darkness. A Vision of Hope : Defeated the Cloud of Darkness and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated the Cloud of Darkness and restored peace to the world. Forbidden Weapons : Obtained all weapons sealed in Eureka.

: Obtained all weapons sealed in Eureka. Summon Master : Learned all summon magic.

: Learned all summon magic. Job Trainee : Leveled up one job to level 10.

: Leveled up one job to level 10. Senior Worker : Leveled up one job to level 50.

: Leveled up one job to level 50. Management Laborer : Leveled up one job to level 99.

: Leveled up one job to level 99. Seasoned Hero : Reached level 50 for all party members.

: Reached level 50 for all party members. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 300 monsters.

: Defeated 300 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 500 monsters.

: Defeated 500 monsters. Field Research- Basic : Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Advanced : Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Professional : Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 500,000 gil.

: Obtained 500,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Item Detector : Obtained all hidden items.

: Obtained all hidden items. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

Some of the Final Fantasy 4 trapped chests can be incredibly difficult in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, especially in the final area, Lunar Subterrane. This is where the challenges get a bit more tricky though.

You need to unlock all of the summons for Rydia - including the ones dropped by monsters (Bomb, Goblin, Wizard), and, perhaps even more frustratingly, you need to trade the Pink Tail for the Adamantite armor.

This requires grinding a particular and rare fight in the final dungeon before taking the tail back to Earth. It is the best armor in the game though, so it’s worth having.

Final Fantasy 4 trophies

Master of 4 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. Inflammatory Decisions : Accidentally destroyed the village of Mist.

: Accidentally destroyed the village of Mist. The Light's Chosen : Climbed Mt. Ordeals and became a paladin.

: Climbed Mt. Ordeals and became a paladin. Overcoming Grief : Defeated Cagnazzo, the Lord of Water.

: Defeated Cagnazzo, the Lord of Water. Reforged Love : Defeated Barbariccia, the Lord of Wind.

: Defeated Barbariccia, the Lord of Wind. To the Depths : Arrived in the underworld.

: Arrived in the underworld. Inflamed Anger : Defeated Rubicante, the Lord of Fire.

: Defeated Rubicante, the Lord of Fire. To the Moon : Obtained the Lunar Whale and landed on the moon.

: Obtained the Lunar Whale and landed on the moon. Rematch : Defeated the four elemental lords again.

: Defeated the four elemental lords again. To the Blue Planet : Defeated Zeromus and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated Zeromus and restored peace to the world. Sword of Myth : Obtained Excalibur.

: Obtained Excalibur. Tail of Myth : Exchanged the pink tail for Adamant Armor.

: Exchanged the pink tail for Adamant Armor. Power Unleashed : Obtained all sealed equipment.

: Obtained all sealed equipment. Summon Master : Learned all non-secret summon magic.

: Learned all non-secret summon magic. Summon Collector : Found and learned all secret summon magic.

: Found and learned all secret summon magic. Seasoned Hero : Reached level 70 for all party members.

: Reached level 70 for all party members. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 500 monsters.

: Defeated 500 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 1000 monsters.

: Defeated 1000 monsters. Field Research- Basic : Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Advanced : Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Professional : Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 500,000 gil.

: Obtained 500,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Item Detector : Obtained all hidden items.

: Obtained all hidden items. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

Final Fantasy 5 had a pair of incredibly difficult bosses you need to beat. Both superbosses - Shinryu and Omega - must be defeated for the platinum. Some of the FF5 trophies are obscure if you’ve never played the game before.

You need to play all the pianos, unlock the secret Mimic job, master every job in the game, find all the hidden items, unlock all Blue Magic, and more beyond that. Final Fantasy 5 might be the most frustrating of all the Platinums in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Final Fantasy 5 trophies

Master of 5 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. Take the First Step : Saved Lenna and Galuf and joined their party.

: Saved Lenna and Galuf and joined their party. Passion- Essence of Wind : Received power from the wind crystal.

: Received power from the wind crystal. Devotion- Essence of Water : Received power from the water crystal.

: Received power from the water crystal. Courage- Essence of Flame : Received power from the fire crystal.

: Received power from the fire crystal. Endangered Creature : Discovered a black chocobo.

: Discovered a black chocobo. Ancient Relic : Obtained an airship.

: Obtained an airship. Hope- Essence of Earth : Received power from the Earth Crystal.

: Received power from the Earth Crystal. Whole New Realm : Arrived in Galuf's world.

: Arrived in Galuf's world. Entrusted Hearts : Obtained a submarine.

: Obtained a submarine. Powers Bequeathed : Krile received Galuf's abilities.

: Krile received Galuf's abilities. The Return Home : Defeated Exdeath and returned to the original world.

: Defeated Exdeath and returned to the original world. Four Hearts Together : Defeated Neo Exdeath and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated Neo Exdeath and restored peace to the world. Fabled Weapons : Obtained all 12 sealed weapons.

: Obtained all 12 sealed weapons. Master Mimic : Obtained the secret job class.

: Obtained the secret job class. Ultimate Machine : Defeated Omega.

: Defeated Omega. Ultimate Dragon : Defeated Shinryu.

: Defeated Shinryu. Piano Maestro : Became a master pianist.

: Became a master pianist. Learning- Elementary : Learned 10 kinds of blue magic techniques.

: Learned 10 kinds of blue magic techniques. Learning- Genius : Learned all kinds of blue magic techniques.

: Learned all kinds of blue magic techniques. Job Trainee : Mastered one job.

: Mastered one job. Senior Worker : Mastered 5 kinds of jobs.

: Mastered 5 kinds of jobs. Lead Operator : Mastered 15 kinds of jobs.

: Mastered 15 kinds of jobs. Management Laborer : Mastered all jobs.

: Mastered all jobs. Seasoned Hero : Reached level 50 for all party members.

: Reached level 50 for all party members. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 1,000 monsters.

: Defeated 1,000 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 2,000 monsters.

: Defeated 2,000 monsters. Field Research- Basic : Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Advanced : Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Professional : Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 500,000 gil.

: Obtained 500,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Item Detector : Obtained all hidden items.

: Obtained all hidden items. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

Thank God Final Fantasy 6 doesn’t make you learn every single Rage technique for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. At most, you have to learn 50, which is more than reasonable. However, you still need to complete the Bestiary, and worst of all, you need to get Joker’s Death on the gambling slots.

Joker’s Death/Joker’s Doom is the worst roll you can get. It automatically kills your party and ignores any Death Immunity items you have (Safety Bit). The only way to be safe during it is to have a character off-screen with Jump.

Final Fantasy 6 trophies

Master of 6 : Earned all trophies.

: Earned all trophies. Mystifying Woman : Encountered the frozen esper and awakened elsewhere.

: Encountered the frozen esper and awakened elsewhere. Prevailing Hope : Met with Banon and decided to oppose the Empire.

: Met with Banon and decided to oppose the Empire. Defend the Esper : Protected the frozen esper and ousted the Imperial troops.

: Protected the frozen esper and ousted the Imperial troops. Imparted Power : Encountered Ramuh and obtained his magicite.

: Encountered Ramuh and obtained his magicite. Taking Off : Performed in the opera and obtained the airship.

: Performed in the opera and obtained the airship. Steps Toward Peace : Attended Emperor Gestahl's banquet and brokered peace.

: Attended Emperor Gestahl's banquet and brokered peace. End of the World : Witnessed the Warring Triad revive and destroy the world.

: Witnessed the Warring Triad revive and destroy the world. Looking for Friends- Part 1 : Reunited with 1 ally.

: Reunited with 1 ally. Looking for Friends - Part 2: Reunited with 5 allies.

- Part 2: Reunited with 5 allies. Looking for Friends - Part 3: Reunited with 10 allies.

- Part 3: Reunited with 10 allies. Breath of New Life : Defeated Kefka and restored peace to the world.

: Defeated Kefka and restored peace to the world. Magicite Collector : Obtained 15 pieces of magicite.

: Obtained 15 pieces of magicite. Magicite Completionist : Obtained all magicite.

: Obtained all magicite. Master Mechanist : Obtained all "Tools" commands.

: Obtained all "Tools" commands. Master Monk : Acquired all "Blitz" commands.

: Acquired all "Blitz" commands. Master Samurai : Acquired all "Bushido" commands.

: Acquired all "Bushido" commands. Master Gambler : Got "Joker's Death" with the "Slot" command.

: Got "Joker's Death" with the "Slot" command. Master Blue Mage : Learned 20 enemy techniques.

: Learned 20 enemy techniques. Master of the Wild : Used the "Leap" command to learn 50 enemy techniques.

: Used the "Leap" command to learn 50 enemy techniques. Bidding Battle : Won an item at auction.

: Won an item at auction. Coliseum Champion : Won 10 battles in the coliseum.

: Won 10 battles in the coliseum. Seasoned Hero : Reached level 50 for all party members.

: Reached level 50 for all party members. Apprentice Warrior : Defeated 100 monsters.

: Defeated 100 monsters. Experienced Warrior : Defeated 1,000 monsters.

: Defeated 1,000 monsters. Legendary Warrior : Defeated 2,000 monsters.

: Defeated 2,000 monsters. Field Research- Basic : Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 10% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Advanced : Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 50% of the Bestiary entries. Field Research- Professional : Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries.

: Completed 100% of the Bestiary entries. Thrifty Spender : Obtained 10,000 gil.

: Obtained 10,000 gil. Smart Saver : Obtained 100,000 gil.

: Obtained 100,000 gil. Moneybags : Obtained 500,000 gil.

: Obtained 500,000 gil. Rookie Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 10% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 10% of the chests. Veteran Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 50% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 50% of the chests. Legendary Treasure Hunter : Collected treasure from 100% of the chests.

: Collected treasure from 100% of the chests. Item Detector : Obtained all hidden items.

: Obtained all hidden items. Adventurous Wayfarer: Traveled to all the map locations.

If you complete all of the above achievements for any game, you will get that game’s Platinum, Master of <Number>. Some of these will take an extraordinary amount of time, while others are relatively easy and can be done in a normal playthrough time.

