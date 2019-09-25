Final Fantasy VII Remake box art has been unveiled and it looks oddly familiar

Cloud and his impossibly pointy hair are back!

The remake of Final Fantasy VII has been on the radar of RPG fans for so long now, that it's kind of hard to fathom that it's evening happening now. But, it is, and it'll be here next year - any potential delays notwithstanding.

To drive that point home even further, Square Enix has released the box art of the game - and it's pleasantly nostalgic.

Where have we seen this before?

Just for reference...

Oh, that's where we've seen it before

Along with the cover reveal, Square has also shared some of the gameplay footage from this past year's Tokyo Game Show.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake will actually be the first of at least two parts, although the developers have assured fans that each chapter will have as many hours of gameplay as a standalone Final Fantasy game. This initial chapter will cover the events of the first game taking place on Midgar, before Cloud and his party leave for the overworld map.

Advertisement

Prepare to spend plenty of time at Tifa's bar.

As the video above illustrates, the battle system is a combination of real-time action (like in Final Fantasy XV) and "strategic command-based combat", as Square Enix describes it. However, the developers have also included a "classic mode": which essentially turns the game into an 3D version of an old school JRPG. Or, as Square puts it, "It essentially turns the game into a classic menu-based RPG!"

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020. Pre-orders are available now for both the standard edition and a Deluxe edition, which comes with a steelbook case and all sorts of other goodies that only obsessed losers would be interested in.

I've already pre-ordered two of them.

Are you looking forward to the remake of the classic RPG? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!