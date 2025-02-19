Final Fantasy x MTG Expansion reveals starter kit, with alternate Cloud and Sephiroth cards

The reveals for the Final Fantasy MTG expansion have begun, including the upcoming starter kit, with Cloud and Sephiroth cards. It’s not uncommon to have “exclusive” cards in Starter Kits — it makes them worth purchasing even for players who aren’t exactly new to Magic: The Gathering. These cards also feature the standard icon for the set — the “FF” letters with a crystal next to it, compared to the Commander decks’ super cute chocobo icon.
Cloud is already featured in the expansion once, as a Commander in the MTG x Final Fantasy decks, so it’s interesting that he also stars in the Starter Kit alongside Sephiroth. They are one of the most iconic rivalries in the series though, so it does make sense. Here’s what this set contains and what the two known exclusive cards can do.
MTG’s Final Fantasy Starter Kit features two decks, and different Cloud and Sephiroth cards
The MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit will be priced at an affordable $20 USD, and features two decks: one starring Cloud and the other starring Sephiroth. It will also feature four double-sided token cards, and all the rulebooks and content you need to learn Magic: The Gathering. As there will no doubt be an influx of new and returning players to the long-standing card game, it will be a good place to start.
The two face cards of the MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit, Cloud, Planets Champion and Sephiroth, Planet’s Heir will also likely be exclusive and not found in any other booster packs or boxes. Both cards are solid, with Cloud fitting in nicely with his own Commander deck, if you wanted to slot him in as one of the 100 cards.
Cloud, Planets Champion
- Mana Value: 3RW
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Card Type: Legendary Creature: Human Soldier Mercenary
- Stats: 4/4
- Ability 1: During your turn, as long as Cloud is equipped, it has Double Strike and Indestructible
- Ability 2: Equip abilities you activate that target Cloud cost 2 less to activate
That means you could potentially just slot Cloud with a host of now 0-cost equipment and let him run around on a wild rampage. However, the Sephiroth card is just as strong and plays well into the theme of Sephiroth being incredibly powerful, and could even be useful as a flicker card if you want extra removal.
Sephiroth, Planet’s Heir
- Mana Value: 4UB
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Card Type: Legendary Creature - Human Avatar Soldier
- Stats: 4/4
- Keywords: Vigilance
- Ability 1: When Sephiroth enters, creatures your opponents control get -2/-2 until end of turn.
- Ability 2: Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Sephiroth
The MTG Final Fantasy Starter Kit will be available when the expansion launches officially, on June 13, 2025 alongside the booster packs and Commander decks. Although it’s classified as “Universes Beyond,” it’s also Standard-legal — except the Commander decks, of course.
