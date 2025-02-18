MTG reveals Commander deckleaders for Final Fantasy expansion

Wizards of the Coast revealed the MTG Commander deckleaders for the upcoming Final Fantasy expansion, as per IGN. This is arguably one of the most anticipated sets of the year — especially in my opinion. As a long-time Final Fantasy enthusiast, I was very eager to see what the deck themes and deckleaders would be for these sets. They all make sense, and it should be really interesting to see what cards will be in them. Will it only be cards from their game or a nice mix?

Back in October, we caught a glimpse of the Final Fantasy MTG expansion. Now, we have further information, including Commander deckleaders and what the cards actually do instead of just amazing artwork. Here’s what you have to look forward to.

All deckleaders for MTG x Final Fantasy Commander decks

While we don’t know about the contents of the MTG Final Fantasy Commander decks, we do know the deckleaders, titles, color identities, and general themes of the decks. Below, you can see the primary Commander deckleader, title of the deck, and the color identity you can expect for each of these.

Commander decks for Final Fantasy

Terra, Herald of Hope: Revival Trance (Red/White/Black)

Revival Trance (Red/White/Black) Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER: Limit Break (Red/Green/White)

Limit Break (Red/Green/White) Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian: Counter Blitz (Green/White/Blue)

Counter Blitz (Green/White/Blue) Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed: Scions & Spellcraft (White/Blue/Black)

Terra is an inexpensive revival Commander - huge fan of that! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

First up for the MTG x Final Fantasy Commander decks is Terra, Herald of Hope’s deck, Revival Trance, which is built around filling your graveyard, and reviving your fallen heroes. I’m a sucker for a solid reanimator deck, so we’ll just have to see how this one’s going to play out. From a strategy perspective, this and Y’shtola’s decks are the ones I’m most excited about.

Terra makes you mill 2 each turn, but if she deals combat damage, you can pay 2 colorless to return a creature with a Mana Value of 3 or less into play tapped. That’s huge — there are plenty of 3-or-lower drops that could be a threat if they keep coming back.

Cloud is going to look like Gilgamesh by the time a match is over (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The next MTG x Final Fantasy Commander is Cloud, ex-SOLDIER’s Limit Break Deck. This is a deck for the big, beefy creature fans. It’s built around equipping weapons and raising your stats past 7 power. Being able to equip a piece of equipment to Cloud for free upon casting is pretty intense.

He can also create late-game mana ramp with Treasure Tokens, too. Anytime Cloud attacks, you draw a card for each piece of equipment he has. If he has power 7 or greater, you get 2 Treasure Tokens. That’s serious power.

I'm a big-time fan of Proliferate and shifting counters around for maximum impact (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian stars in the Counter Blitz deck, is designed to add counters and pass them around. I think this deck is going to be aggressive and very annoying. At the start of combat on your turn, you can use Tidus to move a counter from a creature you control to a second creature you control — maybe an Indestructible counter or a +1/+1 counter!

Then, whenever one or more creatures you control with counters on them deal combat damage to a player, you can draw a card and then Proliferate. But you can only do that once a turn. I’m always a fan of more Proliferate shenanigans, that’s for sure. Finally, representing FF14 for the Final Fantasy MTG Commander decks is Y’shtola!

Y'shtola rewards players who want to play patiently and slow down the flow of the game (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed Scions & Spellcasters deck is a deck type I’d typically play in Standard — gain card advantage and control over the board. Esper (Blue/White/Black) is probably my most-played color combo, too, so not only do I love the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 14, but I also love Esper!

When it comes to the deckleader herself, if a player loses 4 or more life during any end step, you draw a card. Then, whenever you cast a noncreature spell that costs more than 3 mana, she deals 2 damage to each opponent and you gain 2 life. You could just win the game off of removal and counterspells, and I’m here for it.

MTG x Final Fantasy releases on June 13, 2025, with booster packs and Commander decks available for purchase. All sixteen mainline entries will be represented with powerful spells, summons, and familiar locations.

