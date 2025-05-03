MTG’s Final Fantasy expansion is coming soon, and Tifa, Martial Artist has officially been revealed. To celebrate everyone’s favorite bartender/martial artist, the official FFVII X account unveiled a truly incredible card. If you’re a fan of doing huge numbers, and attacking multiple times a turn, she’s going to have a place in your deck, without question. With a solid Mana Value, and great stats, I’m a huge fan.
It looks like Tifa, Martial Artist will almost certainly be in the MTG x Final Fantasy Commander deck, Limit Break alongside Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER. What can Tifa do in Magic: The Gathering? Let’s check this new card out.
Tifa, Martial Artist officially revealed for MTG Final Fantasy expansion
To celebrate Tifa Lockhart’s birthday of May 3, Final Fantasy revealed Tifa, Martial Artist for the upcoming MTG expansion. She’s a perfect fit for Cloud’s deck, with the mana value, and card typing, if I can be honest.
As a card in a Red/Green/White deck, she’s also going to have easy access to lots of equipment, and buffs to make her really kick off. I want to see cards like Akroma’s Memorial going along with this. Here’s what Tifa, Martial Artist can do in MTG Final Fantasy:
Tifa, Martial Artist
- Mana Value: 1RGW
- Rarity: Mythic Rare
- Card Type: Legendary Creature — Human Monk
- Keywords: Melee
- Stats: 4/4
- Ability: Whenever one or more creatures you control with power 7 or greater deal combat damage to a player, untap all creatures you control. If it’s the first combat phase of your turn, there is an additional combat phase after this phase.
If you aren’t familiar with Melee as a keyword, I wouldn’t blame you. Originally brought to life in Conspiracy: Take the Crown, and most recently used in Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s Commander decks, it’s designed for cards that take multiple combat phases/attack multiple opponents in one turn:
“Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked with a creature this turn.”
The more players you’re aggressively pushing around, and the more combat phases you have, the harder Tifa will hit in Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy. She also allows you to take an extra combat phase every turn, if at least one creature of 7 or greater power deals combat damage to a player.
This is the kind of card that wraps up a multiplayer game with the right support behind it. You can already attack multiple players in a turn in Commander, but having an extra combat phase makes it even more powerful.
You could supplement that with cards like Great Train Heist, Aggravated Assault, and careful use of Scourge of the Throne. It will be interesting to see how she synergizes with other cards revealed in the future. The MTG x Final Fantasy set releases on June 13, 2025.
