MTG’s Final Fantasy expansion is coming soon, and Tifa, Martial Artist has officially been revealed. To celebrate everyone’s favorite bartender/martial artist, the official FFVII X account unveiled a truly incredible card. If you’re a fan of doing huge numbers, and attacking multiple times a turn, she’s going to have a place in your deck, without question. With a solid Mana Value, and great stats, I’m a huge fan.

Ad

It looks like Tifa, Martial Artist will almost certainly be in the MTG x Final Fantasy Commander deck, Limit Break alongside Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER. What can Tifa do in Magic: The Gathering? Let’s check this new card out.

Tifa, Martial Artist officially revealed for MTG Final Fantasy expansion

To celebrate Tifa Lockhart’s birthday of May 3, Final Fantasy revealed Tifa, Martial Artist for the upcoming MTG expansion. She’s a perfect fit for Cloud’s deck, with the mana value, and card typing, if I can be honest.

Ad

Trending

Tifa's a real powerhouse, just like we expected (Image via Square Enix and Wizards of the Coast)

As a card in a Red/Green/White deck, she’s also going to have easy access to lots of equipment, and buffs to make her really kick off. I want to see cards like Akroma’s Memorial going along with this. Here’s what Tifa, Martial Artist can do in MTG Final Fantasy:

Ad

Tifa, Martial Artist

Mana Value: 1RGW

1RGW Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Card Type: Legendary Creature — Human Monk

Legendary Creature — Human Monk Keywords: Melee

Melee Stats: 4/4

4/4 Ability: Whenever one or more creatures you control with power 7 or greater deal combat damage to a player, untap all creatures you control. If it’s the first combat phase of your turn, there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

If you aren’t familiar with Melee as a keyword, I wouldn’t blame you. Originally brought to life in Conspiracy: Take the Crown, and most recently used in Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s Commander decks, it’s designed for cards that take multiple combat phases/attack multiple opponents in one turn:

Ad

“Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked with a creature this turn.”

The more players you’re aggressively pushing around, and the more combat phases you have, the harder Tifa will hit in Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy. She also allows you to take an extra combat phase every turn, if at least one creature of 7 or greater power deals combat damage to a player.

Ad

This is the kind of card that wraps up a multiplayer game with the right support behind it. You can already attack multiple players in a turn in Commander, but having an extra combat phase makes it even more powerful.

You could supplement that with cards like Great Train Heist, Aggravated Assault, and careful use of Scourge of the Throne. It will be interesting to see how she synergizes with other cards revealed in the future. The MTG x Final Fantasy set releases on June 13, 2025.

Ad

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.