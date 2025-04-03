Final Fantasy MTG expansion reveals Gladiolus Amicitia as a powerful Landfall card

Final Fantasy’s upcoming MTG expansion has revealed another spoiler: Gladiolus Amicitia. While some people have negative things to say about FFXV, it was, as far as I go, an incredibly enjoyable, emotional journey. All the primary protagonists were interesting, including the stoic, powerful Gladio. For his birthday, on April 2, 2025, his card for the upcoming game has been unveiled.

Ad

It looks like he’ll fit in nicely with cards like Sazh’s Chocobo, and Zell Dincht. Putting some of these cards together will make your Red/Green decks storm over the frontline of your opponent, smashing both their blockers and life totals to pieces. Here’s what you can expect from Final Fantasy MTG’s Gladiolus Amicitia.

Gladiolus Amicitia was revealed for the Final Fantasy MTG expansion on his birthday

Gladiolus Amicitia is officially confirmed for the Final Fantasy MTG expansion, as revealed by the Final Fantasy social media account on Facebook. As the Shield of the Kings of Lucis, he joined Prince Noctis and his friends on their unforgettable adventure through Final Fantasy XV.

Ad

Trending

Gladio definitely doesn't disappoint (Image via Square Enix and Wizards of the Coast)

Below are Gladiolus Amicitia’s stats for the MTG Final Fantasy expansion. I, for one, am very excited for his presence as an Uncommon with a pair of very useful abilities. I’m a long-time fan of the aggressive gameplay of Gruul, and he’s going to help those decks quite nicely.

Ad

Gladiolus Amicitia

Mana Value: 4RG

4RG Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Card Type: Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Stats: 6/6

6/6 Ability 1: When Gladiolus Amicitia enters, search your library for a land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

When Gladiolus Amicitia enters, search your library for a land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. Ability 2: Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, another target creature you control gets +2/+2 and gains trample until end of turn.

Gladiolus Amicitia is so amazing, because he can fetch any land from your deck and put it into play. Sure, it comes in tapped, but now you have access to whatever land fixing you needed. Whether it’s simply finding another fetch land, or a Triome, whatever land you need is right at your fingertips.

Ad

He’s also a 6/6, which means he’s going to hit hard without much effort. Sadly, he cannot give himself +2/+2 and Trample with his Landfall ability, but you can give it to say, Sazh’s Chocobo, or Cloud, Ex-SOLDIER.

Giving a creature Trample (and temporary bonus stats) for simply playing a land is something undeniably good. I recommend Sazh’s Chocobo also, because while it starts as a 0/1, it gains +1/+1 every time you play a land.

Ad

Don’t let Gladiolus’ 6 Mana Value fool you, either. He’s Green/Red, which means you’ll have more than enough mana ramp to get him out around turn 4, or maybe earlier. This set is really shaping up to be something special, that’s for sure.

Check out our other MTG guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.