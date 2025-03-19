MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm spoilers unveil one of Green's best game-enders is back in Standard

MTG’s next expansion, Tarkir Dragonstorm’s spoiler season has begun, and with it, comes one of Green’s most popular, most beloved/hated creatures. Green, the color known far and wide for creating masses of creature tokens, flooding the board with big creatures, and then wrapping games up in record time is going to be able to do that better than ever.

Every color is getting something ridiculous, whether it’s White’s Elspeth, or Red’s Dracogenesis. Considering how easy it’s going to be to create tokens and start swinging out with them, perhaps no color has a bigger edge in the MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm spoilers than Green, at the time.

That’s because Craterhoof Behemoth is back! It’s dangerous, it’s powerful, and it’s easy to cast because it’s in Green!

Craterhoof Behemoth is back in Standard meta, thanks to MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm spoilers

Thanks to the MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm spoilers, I want to make a White/Green token deck with Craterhoof Behemoth more than ever before. Combine the overwhelming power of Elspeth’s token generation, with some green mana ramp and a handful of Elves, and suddenly, games are over before they have a chance to begin.

Step up or get stepped on (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What makes Craterhoof Behemoth such a monster spoiler for MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm, though? It’s not even a dragon! It’s a card you only play when it’s time for the game to end, and no sooner. Previous iterations of this card, even years later, still sit around 30-40 dollars. Here’s why:

Craterhoof Behemoth

Mana Value: 5GGG

5GGG Card Type: Creature — Beast

Creature — Beast Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Keyword: Haste

Haste Stats: 5/5

5/5 Ability 1: When this creature enters, creatures you control gain trample and get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

It’s all about that one, lone ability, and the fact that Craterhoof Behemoth has haste. You set up a condition where you have lots of creatures, even if they’re small/weak ones, and you drop Craterhoof Behemoth on the board. It’s even better if your opponent can’t cast spells on your turn (Hello, Voice of Victory).

Let’s say you’ve got 6 Soldier Tokens and 6 Elves on the board. We won’t even factor in Elspeth’s ability to give all your creatures +1/+1 and flying either — though that would make this an even easier win. You play Craterhoof Behemoth, and suddenly, all your creatures have trample and +13/+13 until end of turn.

Few creatures end games in a more intense, satisfying way than the Craterhoof Behemoth. Don’t be distracted by its 8 Mana Value — this is green, and it’ll be in play in no time. April 11, 2025, will be here soon, and players will, once again, be reminded that the king of beasts is Craterhoof.

