All important MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanics: Omen, Endures, Mobilize, and more

With every expansion come new mechanics, and MTG’s Tarkir Dragonstorm is certainly no exception. While Aetherdrift featured fewer of them — and in general was a slower, lower power expansion — Tarkir: Dragonstorm is turning the dial all the way up to 11, and I’m so excited for that level of power back. Each faction has its own specific mechanic we’re going to see, and there’s also a mechanic that is familiar, but much different.

The MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanics are all pretty powerful, and fit a nice, wide assortment of gameplay styles. Not to mention, they neatly fit the faction they are primarily a part of. This already feels like a powerful set, and we’ve only taken a peek at a handful of cards so far.

All important mechanics coming in the MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm expansion

Here's a look at the important mechanics being added with the MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm expansion:

Endures (Abzan)

Flurry (Jeskai)

Mobilize (Mardu)

Renew (Sultai)

Harmonize (Temur)

Omens

I've always been a fan of flexible card costs (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

While I’ve listed the above mechanics as being aligned with specific factions in MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm, many of the cards that we’ve seen so far are mono-colored. That means you don’t have to use them just in Jeskai, Mardu, or Sultai decks. You can use them however you see fit.

While not exactly a mechanic per se, divided mana costs have also come back. An example would be a mana pip on a card costing either 2 colorless, or 1 black mana. You can see an example above.

Endures (Abzan)

Speaking of flexible, I also like flexible game mechanics! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Endures is a very flexible mechanic in the MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm expansion. When it triggers, it will let you either give the enduring creature a set amount of +1/+1 counters, or you make a creature with that stat pool.

Above you see Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage. Whenever you lose a non-token creature, she can either gain two +1/+1 counters, or create a 2/2 white Spirit creature token. This is due to this card having Endures 2. I think this will be incredibly popular with the new Elspeth, and her built-in Doubling Season ability.

Flurry (Jeskai)

It will be interesting to see if this is always Double Strike (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Flurry is an MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanic for decks running plenty of extra spells. Specifically, Flurry triggers whenever you cast your second spell each turn. When you do, the creature with Flurry gains a benefit until the end of tthe turn. In this case, it’s Double Strike. I’ll have to wait and see if that’s always the benefit, but I doubt it.

In this case, the Equilibrium Adept gains Double Strike whenever you cast your second spell of a turn, and when it enters play, you exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn you can cast that spell, creating a very interesting synergy.

Mobilize (Mardu)

Huzzah, temporary creature tokens! (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

I’m a huge fan of Mobilize, as it pertains to the various MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanics. It’s going to be remarkably useful in aggro decks, specifically White/Red. Whenever you attack with a creature that has Mobilize <Number>, you create two tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. Then you sacrifice them at the beginning of your next end step.

With the Voice of Victory, you have Mobilize 2, alongside its ability to prevent your opponent from casting spells during your turn. That makes it safe for you to drop a few Mobilize creatures, and maybe even Elspeth, to double up the benefits. Suddenly you go from attacking with three creatures, to maybe 10 or 12? Who knows? I’m a huge fan of this, and can’t wait to see it absolutely flatten players.

Renew (Sultai)

Use this creature to create your own Vampire Nighthawk (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Then there’s Renew. This MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanic revolves around you exiling creatures from the graveyard. This isn’t an ability you’ll likely spam, but instead use it at the right time to give another creature of yours a powerful advantage. When you pay the Renew cost, you exile the card in question, and then put a specific counter type on one of your creatures.

In the case of Qarsi Revenant, you put a Flying, Deathtouch, and Lifelink counter on a creature — though it won’t always be like that. The developers said that more often it will be a +1/+1 counter and a counter, or something to that effect. That way it won’t always feel so ridiculous and strong.

Harmonize (Temur)

It's Flashback, with a twist - or a tap, rather (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Harmonize is going to be incredibly powerful as well, especially if you have powerful creatures in play. This MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanic is reminiscent of Flashback, which is something seen on cards like Snapcaster Mage. Harmonize is certainly different though.

You can pay the Harmonize cost to cast a specific spell from your graveyard. You can also tap a creature you control to reduce the colorless cost of Harmonize by that much. Then you exile the spell after it resolves. In this case, we have Ureni’s Rebuff, which brings a creature back to its owner's hand.

Omen

It's not quite an Adventure, but it's going to come back again (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Omens are going to look familiar at first, but this MTG Tarkir Dragonstorm mechanic is really quite different. Using a similar card design to Adventures in the Eldraine sets, instead of casting the Adventure and putting it back in your hand, this has been changed. If you pay the Omen cost, and cast it as a spell instead of a permanent, you shuffle the card back into your deck instead of putting it in your hand.

The example given to us was the Marang River Serpent, a 6/7 for 6, with Flying. When it comes into play you can return up to two other target nonland permanents to their owner’s hands. You could also cast it as a 4 cost Coil and Catch, which lets you draw 3 and discard 1. You could then draw back into the creature later, at a time when you have the mana.

