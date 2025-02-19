MTG Final Fantasy expansion features some of biggest, baddest enemies of the franchise: Sin, Chaos, Tonberry, and more

What would the MTG Final Fantasy expansion be without famous, horrifying villains? From regular monsters to end-game bosses, the recent reveals for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set have been nothing short of exceptional. Some of my favorites have already been confirmed for the upcoming expansion — with way more to come as the months roll on for the set, which will release in June 2025.

We recently got a peek at some of these cards, and while there’s more to come, the set is starting on a good note. It’s unknown if any of these cards will be in the Commander decks at this time, but it would make sense for some of them.

Today, we’re highlighting some of the coolest villains to grace the Final Fantasy franchise and what they’ll do in the upcoming MTG expansion.

MTG’s Final Fantasy expansion brings popular villains and monsters to life

I imagine most, if not all of the final bosses from Final Fantasy will be in the MTG expansion, but we’ve got a few of them already confirmed. Sin and Chaos are confirmed, and technically, while Hades isn’t a final boss of FF14, he is a Capstone Trial and very important to the overarching story. So, in my opinion, he counts.

"I, Garland, will knock you down! - Jack Garland, Knight of Cornelia (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Interestingly enough, not all of these terrifying Final Fantasy villains are Rare/Mythic Rare in the upcoming MTG expansion. Garland is the first boss of Final Fantasy 1, and also the final boss, which makes him unique in a few ways. He’s also an Uncommon, instead of making it to Rare.

Below is a sample of the upcoming villains and monsters players can expect in the expansion.

Garland, Knight of Cornelia // Chaos, the Endless

Mana Value: BR

BR Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Card Type: Legendary Creature - Human Knight

Legendary Creature - Human Knight Stats: 3/2

3/2 Ability 1: Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, Surveil 1.

Whenever you cast a non-creature spell, Surveil 1. Ability 2: 3BBRR: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield, transformed. Activate only as a Sorcerery.

Chaos, the Endless (Transformed)

Card Type: Legendary Creature - Demon

Legendary Creature - Demon Stats: 5/5

5/5 Keywords: Flying

Flying Ability 1: When Chaos dies, put it at the bottom of its owner’s library.

That’s right, Garland keeps his Time Loop shenanigans! If you exile him, he stays gone, but if Chaos dies for any reason, he will go right back onto the bottom of your deck. Now, all you need is a card that lets you shuffle or search to bring him back.

"You'll cry. You're gonna cry. You always cry. See? You're cryin'." - Jecht, Final Fantasy X (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Sin, Spira’s Punishment

Mana Value: 4BGU

4BGU Rarity: Rare

Rare Card Type: Legendary Creature - Leviathan Avatar

Legendary Creature - Leviathan Avatar Stats: 7/7

7/7 Keywords: Flying

Flying Ability 1: Whenever Sin enters or attacks, exile a permanent card from your graveyard at random, then create a tapped token that’s a copy of that card. If the exiled card is a land card, repeat this process.

Fond of fetch lands, or simply milling cards into the graveyard? Then Sin, Spira’s Punishment is the card for you. I have a feeling this will be in the Tidus Commander deck for the Final Fantasy MTG expansion. It’s also my favorite villain card so far — I’m a sucker for this kind of design.

"Ahhhh, what irony. What Vauthry achieved through bliss, you shall achieve through despair." - Emet-Selch, Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Emet-Selch, Unsundered // Hades, Sorcerer of Eld

Mana Value: 1UB

1UB Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Card Type: Legendary Creature - Elder Wizard

Legendary Creature - Elder Wizard Stats: 2/4

2/4 Keywords: Vigilance

Vigilance Ability 1: Whenever Emet-Selch enters or attacks, draw a card, then discard a card.

Whenever Emet-Selch enters or attacks, draw a card, then discard a card. Ability 2: At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are fourteen or more cards in your graveyard, you may transform Emet-Selch.

Hades, Sorcerer of Eld (Transformed)

Card Type: Legendary Creature - Avatar

Legendary Creature - Avatar Stats: 6/6

6/6 Keywords: Vigilance

Vigilance Ability 1: Echo of the Lost - During your turn, you may play cards from your graveyard. If a card or token would be put into your graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

Emet-Selch/Hades, one of the stars of Final Fantasy 14, was confirmed for MTG when the release date for the expansion was revealed — or at least his art was. He’s very much a high-risk, high-reward card, though. If someone exiles your graveyard before you can get him going, you’re going to have a bad time.

"Doink." The last thing anyone hears when a Tonberry stabs them (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Tonberry

Mana Value: B

B Rarity : Uncommon

: Uncommon Card Type : Creature - Salamander Horror

: Creature - Salamander Horror Stats : 2/1

: 2/1 Ability 1: This creature enters tapped with a stun counter on it.

This creature enters tapped with a stun counter on it. Ability 2: Chef’s Knife - During your turn, this creature has first strike and deathtouch.

While not terrifyingly overpowered, this MTG Final Fantasy card has a lot of promise. Once the gloves are off and it is untapped, it’s going to be infuriating to deal with.

It’s a very aggressive card, but since there are potentially ways to remove its Stun counter or transfer it elsewhere, I’m curious to see how this works in a variety of aggro decks going forward.

Okay, this MTG x Final Fantasy card is just plain ridiculous — but I love it. (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Jumbo Cactuar

Mana Value: 5GG

5GG Rarity: Rare

Rare Card Type: Plant

Plant Stats: 1/7

1/7 Ability 1: 10,000 Needles - Whenever this creature attacks, it gains +9999/+0 until the end of the turn.

You might be telling yourself “At least Jumbo Cactuar doesn’t have Trample” in MTG, but it’s a Green card! It’s so easy to slap Trample on this, through temporary effects or artifact equipment! Heck, you can even put this in play for about one green mana, if you have the right creature already in play.

The MTG FInal Fantasy expansion is already showing an incredible amount of promise, and it’s clear that the developers have a love of classic RPGs, just as we do. In particular, fans of Final Fantasy 7 won’t want to miss out on the Starter Kit, featuring alternate versions of Cloud and Sephiroth.

