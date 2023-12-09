Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC: How to defeat Omicron

Final Fantasy XVI received a surprise DLC announcement during The Game Awards 2023, which listed 2 separate pieces of content for the base game. Of these two, the Echoes of the Fallen is currently available for purchase, adding chapters to FFXVI’s already stellar single-player campaign. Naturally, this DLC also includes a plethora of challenging boss fights - the second of which features Omicron, a terrifying mechanical guardian.

Read on to learn how to defeat this foe and all the strategies employed to make the fight easier.

Note: Spoilers for Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to easily defeat Omicron in Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen

Omicron awakens (Image via Square Enix)

The second boss of the Echoes of the Fallen DLC for Final Fantasy XVI is a mechanical humanoid-esque creature wielding a large energy sword. Omicron is a swift foe, making good use of the twin rockets strapped to its shoulders. It is capable of flight, and players should be extra careful when dealing with this particular foe.

Omicron is also capable of using consecutive slashes with the energy sword. It can also opt to use a singular-charged attack, which deals damage in a straight line. Optimal combat, counter, and dodge techniques are required to master this battle, as explained below.

Attack without mercy

Attacking during the Break phase is particularly effective (Image via Square Enix)

Omicron is quite agile and will attempt to outmaneuver you at every turn. Trading blows with the enemy is essential to build up the Break gauge and deplete its HP. Once Break is triggered, assault Omicron with all your might to deal as much damage as possible. Eikon abilities are particularly useful at this stage.

Chipping away at its health will also regenerate your Ultimate gauge faster, allowing you to dish out more damage.

Dodge and counter is key to winning

Omicron uses a charged shot (Image via Square Enix)

Omicron will relentlessly attack Clive, swinging his energy sword multiple times in a row. The only way to avoid being hit is to perform consecutive dodges at the right moment. Make sure to time these dodges correctly.

Omicron can also opt to use a single charged shot - indicated by a pink flash as it hovers briefly in the air. Thankfully, this attack is rather easy to dodge and deals damage in a straight line.

Players can also use Titan’s countering abilities to shield themselves from attacks.

Use restorative potions and cycle between Eikon abilities frequently

Using Eikon abilities is crucial to winning (Image via Square Enix)

As is with every battle in Final Fantasy XVI, cycling between Eikon abilities is key to victory. Spamming these abilities at periodic intervals should be enough to keep the heat on Omicron and take out large chunks of its health bar.

It is also recommended to use Potions and High Potions to restore HP in case of emergencies. Calling Torgal for aid is also recommended.

For more Final Fantasy XVI news, guides, and updates, follow Sportskeeda.