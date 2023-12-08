Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC shadow-dropped at The Game Awards 2023

Square Enix finally announced the highly anticipated DLCs for Final Fantasy XVI - Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, alongside other unexpected information, during The Game Awards 2023. To everyone's surprise, the first of the two story DLCs for FFXVI, Echoes of the Fallen, is being shadow-dropped worldwide very soon, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

The Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide DLCs are coming as part of a paid expansion for the game. Much like previous Final Fantasy DLCs, the upcoming story expansions for Final Fantasy XVI will feature brand-new levels to explore, enemies and bosses to fight, and exciting rewards to unlock.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming DLCs for Final Fantasy XVI, including release dates, new features, and more.

When is Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen DLC releasing?

The Echoes of the Fallen DLC for Final Fantasy XVI is releasing on December 7, 2023 (December 8, 2023, in some regions) exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The Rising Tide DLC is scheduled to come out in Spring 2024, with Square Enix yet to give a concrete release date for the second expansion.

You can grab both DLCs separately when they come out or get the expansion pass, which will go live today alongside Echoes of the Fallen. Pricing for the DLCs and the expansion pass will be disclosed later, close to the release of Echoes of the Fallen.

Players who purchase the expansion pass will also get Cloud's iconic "Buster Sword" (from Final Fantasy 7) and the “Away (1987)” Orchestrion Roll, which, according to PlayStation and Square Enix, "allows a chip-tune version of the song “Away” to be played as background music in the hideaway."

The DLC will take place close to the base game's finale and will require players to be equipped with high-level gear. The expansions also feature a new increased level cap for Clive, alongside an area called the Sagespire, which is a long abandoned Fallen Tower left by the civilization heralded by Ultima.