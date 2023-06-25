How to defeat Ultima Prime in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 brings a new dimension to Square Enix's legendary RPG series. The brand new adventure is an enthralling journey to save the kingdom of Valisthea from evil. As such, protagonist Clive Rosefield is bound to encounter many dangerous threats. These range from standard enemy skirmishes to over-the-top cinematic fights.

One major fight is the final showdown against the boss Ultima; or at least the phases leading up to the main fight. This guide covers the initial cinematic Eikon battle against Ultima Prime.

How do you defeat the Ultima Prime boss in Final Fantasy 16?

Interestingly, the Ultima Prime boss is one of the more spectacle-heavy fights in Final Fantasy 16 that requires minimal input, as much of it consists of QTEs (or Quick Time Events). Players will be prompted to press specific buttons to progress through the fight.

The battle pits three Eikons: Ifrit, Bahamut, and Phoenix, against Ultima Prime. With this evil threat being more dangerous than we thought, the three Dominants must work together and utilize their Eikons to put an end to it.

Ultima Prime is a large draconic creature with wings. As such, this battle occurs in the sky with plenty of bombastic effects and set-pieces to boot. The three Eikons share a unified health bar, which is not something to worry about as the fight is on-rails. Players only need to hit the R1 and Square buttons when prompted to get through the fight.

Final Fantasy 16 is all about spectacle and wonder (Image via Square Enix)

The fight scenes in Final Fantasy 16 are certainly very engrossing. Ultima Prime attacks using a mix of melee strikes and magic attacks. The three Eikons tackle the monster together using powerful attacks, but this does minimal damage. This includes various QTE set-pieces that occasionally demand the R1 and Square button input.

This includes an exciting chase scene as bolts of energy pursue Phoenix and Ifrit to take them down. Ultima Prime also avoids incoming attacks using tricks like a force field. Ultimately, it is felled as the trio unleash a powerful move called Tri-disaster by combining their moves. The battle should not take more than a few minutes to wrap.

The battle has come to an end, for now (Image via Square Enix)

All Eikons will take damage as part of the fight, which is unavoidable. The best players can do is nail the QTEs. Failing them will not lead to a game over, but instead, the Eikon health bar will take more damage. Players will be rewarded with Cinematic Strike and Cinematic Clear notifications on seeing it through. Unfortunately, the battle does not grant any Spoils, as the true fight is yet to come.

This is followed by a cutscene, leading to a series of further boss fights against Ultima's various forms as Clive battles them in his human form. It is recommended players prepare for what's to come next, as it will test their combat skills, including dodging and parrying.

