Final Fantasy XVI Echoes of the Fallen: How to access the DLC, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Final Fantasy XVI is finally getting the long-awaited story DLC that fans have been speculating about for months. Announced during The Game Awards 2023, the latest mainline Final Fantasy title is getting two major story expansions - Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide, both of which come as part of the game's Expansion Pass.

While The Rising Tide DLC is scheduled for release later in the Spring of 2024, the Echoes of the Fallen DLC is already available for players worldwide. Much like any other Final Fantasy story expansion, the latest DLC comes packed with a plethora of new content, including new areas to explore, enemies to fight, and rewards to unlock.

Here's everything you need to know about the first of the two major story expansions for Final Fantasy XVI, Echoes of the Fallen, including how to access the DLC, pre-order bonuses, new features, and more.

How to access the Echoes of the Fallen DLC in Final Fantasy XVI?

To start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, you will need to have progressed quite far into the base game's main story questline. You will need to finish all but the final quest (Back to their Origins) of the main story campaign to get access to the first DLC quest. Talk with Charon at Cid's Hideaway in order to start the Echoes of the Fallen DLC.

There are also a few optional questlines that you will need to have finished before starting the DLC, namely "Where There's a Will" and "Priceless." Both quests unlock during the game's final chapter.

Charon will task you with investigating the sudden appearance of strange dark crystals across Valesthia's black market. As Clive and his friends investigate the crystals, they're eventually taken deep into the mysteries of ancient ruins of a long-forgotten Fallen tower known as the Sagespire.

Additionally, make sure that you have the latest version of the game installed on your PlayStation 5 console to access the DLC. You can grab Echoes of the Fallen as a standalone purchase for $9.99 or get it with Final Fantasy XVI's Expansion Pass for $24.99.

The Expansion Pass also includes The Rising Tide DLC, which will be released later. If you get the Expansion Pass or Echoes of the Fallen via the PS Store, you will get the exclusive weapon Buster Sword (from Final Fantasy 7) for Clive, as well as the Away (1987) Orchestrion Roll, which you can select from the orchestration box at the Hideaway.

Final Fantasy XVI and its store expansions are currently timed exclusives for the PlayStation 5.