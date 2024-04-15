Final Fantasy XVI update version 1.31 patch notes: New Orchestration rolls, buffs to Eikonic abilities, and more

Square Enix has finally unveiled the full list of changes coming to Final Fantasy XVI with its latest title update, version 1.31. This patch is scheduled to go live on April 18, 2024. The new update will bring a ton of quality-of-life changes to the base game, from a dedicated Eikonic ability loadout menu to the ability to change controller layout and much more.

The update 1.31 is a mandatory update that will unlock access to the upcoming The Rising Tide DLC, which releases on the same date. While the new patch marks the arrival of the highly anticipated expansion, most of the changes brought to the game with version 1.31 are meant for the base game.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Final Fantasy XVI update version 1.31.

Final Fantasy XVI update version 1.31 official patch notes

Among the many changes brought to Final Fantasy XVI with update 1.31 are the various balance changes made to the Eikonic abilities. Fans of the Odin and Titan Eikonic skills will be glad to learn that the latest patch buffs some of those powers, making them more viable and better than other abilities like the Phoenix and Shiva.

Moreover, the new update has added "new cutscenes" to some of the side quests. Also, the amount of damage players deal outside of certain Eikonic battles has been buffed, making combat much less tedious. Lastly, the new patch adds new NPCs to certain settlements, which makes exploring those much more immersive.

Here are the official patch notes for Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31:

Additional In-game Content (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Orchestrion rolls added to regional shops.

Rolls available depend on the main scenario progress.

Battle Adjustments (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Player ATK increased outside of select Eikon battles.

Quality of life UI additions made in certain Eikon battles.

Eikonic Ability & Feat Adjustments (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Two instances of ball lightning will fire when exacting Ramuh's Eikonic Feat Blind Justice.

Ball lightning affixed to enemies is now detonated via the feat button rather than attacking.

Clive now moves faster while using Blind Justice.

Clive can now dodge while using Blind Justice.

Clive recovers poise more quickly after exacting Blind Justice.

When canceling Bahamut's Eikonic Feat Wings of Light, the Megaflare charge will only deplete to the next gauge level.

A dodge is conducted when initiating Wings of Light.

Successfully dodging an enemy attack when initiating Wings of Light will trigger a Megaflare Dodge.

Parry animation when using Odin's Eikonic Feat Arm of Darkness has been changed.

The minimum jump height for initiating Stomp has been lowered.

The direction Clive faces after using Swift Recovery has been adjusted.

Limit Break attacks now lift enemies instead of knocking them back.

Gouge damage is increased.

Gouge will damage is increased.

Gouge recast time is reduced.

Aerial Blast now dispels certain ranged magic attacks.

Aerial Blast will damage is increased.

Windup area of effect is increased.

Earthen Fury recast time is reduced.

Flare Breath now dispels certain ranged magic attacks.

Flare Breath now lifts enemies instead of knocking them back when canceling the ability.

Flare Breath damage is increased.

Satellite damage is increased.

Satellite recast time is reduced.

Satellite will damage is increased.

Ice Age damage is increased.

Ice Age will damage is increased.

Ice crystal generated when using Rime will now better draw in nearby enemies.

Rime will damage is increased.

Gungnir recast time is reduced.

Gungnir will damage is increased.

Heaven's Cloud chained follow-up attacks can now be focused on a single enemy by locking on to the enemy.

Heaven's Cloud will damage is increased.

Heaven's Cloud recast time is reduced.

Accessory Adjustments (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Effectiveness of the following accessories has been improved:

Favor of Wind (Gouge)

Favor of Wind +1 (Gouge)

Breath of Earth (Earthen Fury)

Breath of Earth +1 (Earthen Fury)

Breath of Darkness (Gungnir)

Breath of Darkness +1 (Gungnir)

Breath of Darkness (Heaven's Cloud)

Breath of Darkness +1 (Heaven's Cloud)

Cavall's Fang

Cavall's Fang +1

Cavall's Bite

Other Changes to Actions (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Alleviated rare issue of Clive jumping when accessing objects under certain conditions.

Made adjustments to when Torgal can be petted and lowered time before re-petting.

Made adjustments to calculations for amount of damage taken when near death.

Quests (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

A "Quick Complete" function has been added, giving players the option to warp directly to a quest-giver upon completing a quest's final objective.

A new quest icon has been assigned to quests which reward collectables.

Ability Point awards for certain sidequests have been increased.

Additional cutscenes have been added to certain sidequests.

Minor changes have been made to cutscene staging.

New NPCs have been added to certain settlements.

System (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

Added "Custom" controller type.

Go to Controller Layout on the System tab in the Main Menu to freely assign functionality to the buttons on your controller.

Skill Sets have been added.

Players can now save up to 5 skill sets. Swap between sets with L1/R1.

The following functionality has been added to Photo Mode:

Focal Distance adjustability in Depth of Field setting

Tone Correction

Screen Effects

Portrait Mode

90-degree rotation in Roll functionality

Minor updates and additions to the Thousand Tomes.

Visual updates to the State of the Realm timeline slider.

Updates and additions to the UI and various menus.

Bug Fixes (Final Fantasy XVI version 1.31)

The following issues have addressed:

Graphics not appearing correctly in certain cutscenes

Incorrect character motion in certain cutscenes

Inability to progress in certain quests

Progression markers not displaying properly

NPC names not properly updating in conjunction with game progression

Problems with menu functionality when speaking with NPCs

Enemies not acting properly in certain battles under certain conditions

Issues with camera work in certain battles

Enemy effects not displaying properly in certain battles under certain conditions

Enemy names not appearing properly under certain conditions

Certain abilities not hitting targets properly

Precision sic not executing properly with certain abilities

Certain ability effects not displaying properly under certain conditions

Issues with camera work during certain abilities

Instances of limit break/ability effects not properly triggering

Auto Torgal not functioning properly in the Hall of Virtue (training mode)

Issues with party ally AI

Collision detection in certain stages and fields

Issues with character motion

State of the Realm menu icons not updating or displaying properly

Slight discrepancies in State of the Realm content

Rare instances of past State of the Realm content being unavailable for viewing

Graphics not displaying properly in Photo Mode when using certain photography methods

Text and Icons not displaying properly on the world map under certain conditions

Instances of current location not displaying properly on world map

Instances of region map icons not displaying properly

Instances of controller vibration and adaptive trigger functionality not working properly

Menu layout not displaying when switching between languages

Config settings not changing properly when restoring defaults

Incorrect screenshots and videos in certain tutorials

Tutorials not appearing at proper times

Inability to obtain certain redeemable items when starting New Game+

Notices not appearing at proper times

Instances of sound effects not playing at proper times

Various spelling and grammar mistakes

Various instances of game crashes

Final Fantasy XVI update 1.31 and The Rising Tide is scheduled to go live on April 18, 2024, exclusively for the PS5.

