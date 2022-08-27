Find the branch together with Aranakula: Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide

There is a step in Genshin Impact's Memory of Stone quest known as "Find the "branch" together with Aranakula." It sounds simple, yet some players need assistance with it. Ergo, this guide will help understand the task at hand.

Note: This guide will assume that the reader has completed all of the previous steps and is currently on the "Find the "branch" together with Aranakula" step. Completing this step is pretty easy, so this guide will finish off with the remainder of Memory of Stone as well.

Genshin Impact quest guide for Memory of Stone: Find the branch together with Aranakula

The start of this quest step (Image via HoYoverse)

When Genshin Impact players start the "Find the "branch" together with Aranakula" step, they will see a fairly big yellow circle on the minimap. However, there isn't any obvious indication of where they're supposed to go, hence the need for this guide.

If one looks at their world map, they should see the yellow circle. In the southwestern portion is the entrance to this "branch." The following image should make it pretty obvious to the reader.

The entrance to what players are looking for is on the southwestern side (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a cave in this part of the map. Proceed forward to find what Aranakula was looking for, which is very similar to what players saw in the Varuna Gatha quest. There is no gimmick to accessing this location.

Travelers should see something like this (Image via HoYoverse)

The next quest step is "Make the three leaves turn towards the branch." This is done in an identical fashion to the previous quest, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't have any difficulty clearing it here.

To start, look at the Dendro traces moving upward. Following them will guide players toward the "leaves" that they need to rotate toward the "branch."

Rotate this "leaf" like so (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the nearby Seelie will take players to the first "leaf," which is slightly northwest of the cave. Rotate it once to point towards the proper location.

Another "leaf" (Image via HoYoverse)

East of the last location is another "leaf." It might be hard to spot since there is a lot of scenery going on around here, but players will get a "rotate" option once they're near it. Rotating it twice is enough for this section. With that being said, the final "leaf" is south.

The final "leaf" (Image via HoYoverse)

If Genshin Impact players kept following the Seelie from before, they would eventually make it to the final "leaf" and get a Common Chest for their troubles. Just rotate this "leaf" once. Now return to Aranakula to finish this quest.

Don't forget that the entrance is southwest of the quest navigation point. After a brief cutscene, the player will be finished with this quest.

The primary purpose of this Genshin Impact guide was to help one find the entrance to this "branch." Everything that happened afterward was fairly self-explanatory, although it's always helpful to have images for extra assistance.

