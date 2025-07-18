5 best dinosaur games to play in 2025

Following the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, fans of the Mesozoic Era are checking out the best dinosaur games that they can play in 2025. While there isn't a particular genre that fits the description, there are various games, both new and old, that can satisfy the itch for Jurassic creatures.

Be it hunting giant monsters, living among Mesolithic era animals, or creating your amusement park filled with dinosaurs, there are a variety of options for gamers to look out for. This article will go over a few dinosaur games that fans of historical reptiles can try in 2025.

Some of the best dinosaur games to try out in 2025

1) ARK: Survival Evolved

As the name suggests, ARK: Survival Evolved is a survival game that houses Unreal Engine 4. It puts players on an island filled with dinosaurs, among other prehistoric creatures that can significantly drop the chances of one's survival. To survive alone or with friends, players must build strongholds, create improvised weaponry, and develop bonds by taming some of the wild creatures.

ARK: Survival Evolved gameplay (Image via Studio Wildcard, Snail Games USA)

The game allows players to choose between first-person and third-person perspectives. The presence of multiplayer and single-player options opens up the possibility for gamers to become a lone wolf or take their friends and family on a wild adventure. This makes ARK: Survival Evolved a fun dinosaur game to play in 2025.

2) Monster Hunter Wilds

The developers at Capcom are the masterminds behind Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest iteration in this popular action RPG series. Wilds launched in February 2025 and reached a wide audience across the globe. The new entry in the Monster Hunter series puts players in the Forbidden Lands, where they encounter numerous hostile creatures.

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter series (Image via CAPCOM)

Wilds in an open world game, where players must be wary of all the hostile entities and the resources they will need to gather to craft improvised gear. The overall journey in Monster Hunter Wilds will take gamers through an expedition in search of missing characters.

Just like the previous entry, Wilds can be played solo or with coop teammates as you track down monsters across different biomes. That makes it a dinosaur, or more precisely, a monster game worth playing in 2025.

3) Jurassic World Evolution 2

If hunting dinosaurs or similar monsters isn't one's cup of tea, then Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a dinosaur game worth trying in 2025. This is a simulation game where players must create their own theme parks while focusing on managing the major attractions, i.e., the dinosaurs.

Fans of the new Jurassic World movie will enjoy this dinosaur game in 2025 (Image via Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 features a wide variety of prehistoric species, each with different needs and requirements that need to be fulfilled to maintain them as the core of the theme park. The overall theme of this game is similar to what John Hammond wanted to achieve with his version of the amusement park in the original movie Jurassic Park (1993).

4) LEGO Jurassic World

Following along the same lines as the previous entry, LEGO Jurassic World takes players through the events of the movies, Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), and Jurassic World (2015), across four different segments. Each segment has five levels where players need to complete puzzles to go through the events of the story across a total of 20 levels.

LEGO Jurassic World depicts the storylines of the popular movie franchise (Image via Warner Bros)

The gameplay of LEGO Jurassic World is quite similar to other LEGO games, where the puzzles and story progression come from roaming the overworld of the scenario. Not only does the game include a co-op mode for two players, but it also features characters from the movie, which the two players can control. This makes LEGO Jurassic World another dinosaur game worth trying in 2025.

5) Far Cry Primal

Taking a detour from all the traditional dinosaur games to play in 2025, we come to Far Cry Primal. This Ubisoft title from the ever-popular Far Cry franchise features a timeline that is set long after dinosaurs went extinct. However, the presence of prehistoric animals like the Saber-tooth and Woolly Mammoth makes it an entry worth including in this list.

Although the game lacks dinosaurs, Far Cry Primal can still be enjoyed by history geeks (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry Primal is a first-person RPG where players take the helm of a gifted Wenja warrior, Takkar, a rising tribe member in the prehistoric era. In this title, players traverse an open world filled with hostile animals, armed with wooden spears and other ancient weaponry. They must also ensure that their tribe thrives under Takkar while confronting opposing tribes and their fearsome leaders.

