Five best games like Free Fire under 50 MB on Play Store in January 2021

Free Fire is extraordinary compared to other battle royale games on the mobile platform. Players arrive on the front line to search for weapons and supplies to vanquish enemies and finish a match as the sole survivor.

The popularity of Free Fire has brought about the arrival of numerous similar games in the market. Here are some similar games, accessible on the Google Play Store, under 50 MB.

Best alternatives for Free Fire in 2021

#1 - Free Battle Royale: Battleground Survival

Like Free Fire, this game is viable for low-end devices. The game's illustrations may not be as vivid as Garena's offering, but it is as energizing to play.

Free Battle Royale offers different military vehicles that players can utilize to go from one point on the map to the next, along with weapons to exploit enemies.

Game size: 41MB

Download it from here

#2- Shooting Squad Battle – Free Offline Shooting Game

This game furnishes its players with excellent weapons that they can utilize to defeat enemies, much like Free Fire. There are diverse battle missions for each level in this title.

Aside from battle royale matches, players can choose the Deathmatch and Survival War modes. Shooting Squad Battle has simple controls, customized layouts, and settings options.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Squad Survival Free Fire Battlegrounds - Epic War

This game is as close a replica of Free Fire as can exist over the internet. It offers almost the same maps, weapons, vehicles, and gameplay mechanics as Free Fire.

However, the only difference is that Squad Survival Free Fire has a minimal storage size.

Size: 50 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Stickman Battle Royale

In this title, players step into a stick figure's shoes and fight against other similar characters. Players arrive on an island as one of a hundred stickmen, and the battle for survival.

Stickman Battle Royale has over 1,000,000 downloads on the Google Play Store and can run efficiently on low-end devices.

Size: 21 MB

Download from here

#5 - Hopeless Unknown Free Critical Battleground Strike

This game is an action-adventure shooter that offers the theme of battle royale.

However, Hopeless Unknown can be played offline in a single-player mode. Sniper fans will have a good time playing this 3D FPS game.

Size: 42 MB

Download it here

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.