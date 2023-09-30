Five must-have upcoming units in Punishing Gray Raven (PGR)

Punishing Gray Raven (PGR), a third-person action-adventure game developed by Kuro Game, has released its latest version, "Across the Ruined Sea". The update signaled the beginning of an array of changes to the game, dubbed the "Golden Era" by the player base. These changes range from a meta shift to different gameplay upgrades, also witnessing the introduction of a new set of characters to replace the existing ones.

Many new characters will be introduced in the following months, all on a tight timeline. The community refers to them as Gen 2 or Generation 2 units, and they have entirely new playstyles. These units will also outdamage older units and utterly power-creep them.

That said, let's talk about which forthcoming unit you'll need to get to complete PGR's most difficult content.

Essential upcoming units in PGR

1) Lee: Hyperreal

Gray Raven's tech expert Lee will shortly receive his new frame, Hyperreal, which is a fire-type unit expected to be released in December 2023. Lee was already incredibly strong with his A-rank palefire frame, but Hyperreal will propel him to be the top fire damage dealer for a while. Hyperreal has both close-quarter and ranged combat types; he also deals significant fire damage.

Lee: Hyperreal is a must-pull for anyone looking to defeat the game's fire-based bosses. This frame also features the Gen 2's signature of a stage timer stop during his ultimate animations.

2) Alpha: Crimson Weave

After getting outclassed by Bianca: Stigmata as a physical damage dealer, the queen of the PGR community, Alpha, is back with her new Crimson Weave frame. The new frame preserves Alpha's previous iteration's sword wave function, in which she sends a wave of blade attacks at opponents from a distance. She also features a unique parry mechanic.

Crimson Weave is also the game's new lightning attacker, outperforming all other lightning units. She is a unit that both old and new players should consider pulling.

3) No. 21: Feral Scent

The next character that is a must-pull is another lightning unit. No 21: Feral Scent is the game's first lightning amplifier. PGR has two amplifiers as of now, Selena: Capriccio and Liv: Empryea, for dark and fire teams, respectively. Amplifiers replace support units in the game as, on top of healing, they also give various buffs ranging from an increase in attack for party members to an elemental damage buff for units with the same element as the amplifier.

Feral Scent makes the lightning team one of the strongest teams in the game. She is a huge upgrade over the only lightning support, the A-ranked Liv: Lux. Besides giving your team buffs, she can also dish out a significant amount of damage.

4) Lamia: Lost Lullaby

Luna will hand over her crown to Lamia, her ally, after being the best dark-type attacker for a while. Lamia will launch during the game's next year's global anniversary, which will take place during July 2024. Being a Gen 2 attacker, she boasts very high dark damage as well as two attack modes. Her normal mode will work like most units in the game, but her Ultimate will give her a mermaid form where she floats around the arena and deals serious damage.

Lamia is a highly recommended pull as she is the newest dark attacker in a long time.

5) Watanabe: S Rank (name still not translated)

Watanabe's S rank frame has yet to receive a translation of his name. He is the latest unit in the game's Chinese version and is a fire-type tank. He will be available on the global server of the game in a year.

When Watanabe's new frame was first teased for the game, everyone didn't expect him to be a fire unit. Surprising everyone, through PGR's developers, Kuro Game made him a fire tank who completely outclasses his predecessor, Nanami: Starfarer, only a year and a half after her release.

In addition to possessing high damage and health, Watanabe brings a unique cooldown mechanic to the table. The time he takes to switch to his squad members is drastically reduced. This is a significant game changer for a game like PGR, where you have to clear the stage in a certain amount of time. He's a must-pull just for this one skill.

Any player can obtain all of these characters, even those who do not wish to invest any money. The new frames come in alternate patches, and you can also get the characters who appear in between them for free.